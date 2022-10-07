Wausau Pilot & Review

With the Nov. 8 election just weeks away, Wausau Pilot & Review will take your questions for candidates for state and federal offices by text, submit them on your behalf and publish the answers in an upcoming edition.

To submit your question, text us at (715) 804-2267 and include the specific candidate and the question you want answered. Texts are accepted in English, Spanish, Hmong and Vietnamese. This and other stories are also available in all four languages.

