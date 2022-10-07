Wausau Pilot & Review

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Central Wisconsin Indigenous Peoples’ Day Pow Wow returns to Wausau this weekend.

The event is hosted by the Central Wisconsin Indigenous Peoples’ Day Committee (CWIPDC), a local non-profit organization that formed in 2019 to organize this annual pow wow in celebration of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, which is the second Monday of October. This event is currently the only Native American event in Marathon County.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring this event back to the area this year. The local Indigenous community has an opportunity for an event right here at home and the greater public can come listen to the beautiful music, see the gorgeous regalia, try some Native foods, and overall have a wonderful experience,” said CWIPDC founding director and Ho-Chunk tribal member Tricia Zunker.

The event is at East Gate Hall, 801 Garfield Avenue, in Marathon Park on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9. Grand Entry is at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 and at noon on Sunday, Oct. 9. A traditional feast is offered at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. In addition to music and dancing, there will be craft vendors and food vendors.

Admission is free and it is open to the public.