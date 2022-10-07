Wausau Pilot & Review

STEVENS POINT – Lucas Rickert and Colin Abbeihl had goals for D.C. Everest as it doubled up Stevens Point 2-1 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference boys soccer game Thursday at the Portage County Youth Soccer Complex, clinching no worse than a share for the conference crown.

D.C. Everest won its 15th-straight game and improves to 17-1 overall and 8-0 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference. The Evergreens will play for the outright WVC title Tuesday at Wisconsin Rapids.

Rickert scored in the 12th minute off an assist from Raul Rosales, and Abbeihl added a goal in the 54th minute for D.C. Everest.

Stevens Point’s Ben Omernik scored in the final minute on a penalty kick for the Panthers’ lone goal.

Jacob Lorge had seven saves in goal for D.C. Everest.

Evergreens 2, Panthers 1

D.C. Everest 1 1 – 2

Stevens Point 0 1 – 1

First half: 1. DC, Lucas Rickert (Raul Rosales), 12’.

Second half: 2. DC, Colin Abbeihl, 54’; 3. SP, Ben Omernick (penalty kick), 79’.

Total shots: D.C. Everest 18; Stevens Point 12.

Shots on goal: DC 10; SP 8.

Saves: DC, Jacob Lorge 7; SP, Efrain Jaimes-Patino Jr. 8.

Records: D.C. Everest 17-1, 8-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Stevens Point 4-9, 4-4 Wisconsin Valley Conference.