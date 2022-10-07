Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – The D.C. Everest volleyball team celebrated Senior Night and Teacher Appreciation Night with a come-from-behind 3-1 win over Merrill in a Wisconsin Valley Conference match Thursday at Greenheck Fieldhouse.

Merrill won the first game 25-14, before Everest stormed back to sweep the next three sets 25-19, 25-12, 25-18.

Seniors Braelyn Beiler, Alex May, Ella Wegner and Brianna Rux were honored prior to playing their final home regular-season match.

D.C. Everest is now 5-3 and Merrill is 3-4 heading into the second Wisconsin Valley Conference Meet of the season Saturday at Wausau East.

Ryden Lehrke had 16 kills and seven digs, Lyndsie Truitt added 11 kills, Sidney Geiss had 25 assists and seven digs, Beiler had 20 digs, and Sammy Johnson chipped in 14 assists for D.C. Everest.