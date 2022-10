WAUSAU – Good News Project will celebrate International E-Waste Day by providing e-cycling collection from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 14.

Good News will accept both small and large unwanted electronics for recycling. GNP charges .45 cents per pound for environmentally responsible disposal of these electronics.

Volunteers interested in participating are required to call GNP in

advance at 715-843-5985. For more information on e-cycling, email Eric at eric@goodnewswi.com.