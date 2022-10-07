Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau West volleyball team was swept by Stevens Point on Thursday night at West High School.

Stevens Point won 25-14, 25-20, 25-19. Stevens Point is now 6-2 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference, while West drops to 1-7.

Alli Schauls had 18 digs and four kills, Kelly Kray had a team-high five kills, Brooke Schaefer and Isabelle Gullickson each had six assists, and Claire Calmes added 16 digs for Wausau West.

Both teams will play at the second Wisconsin Valley Conference Meet of the season on Saturday at Wausau East.