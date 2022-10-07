Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

Dear Editor,

I am writing about my disappointment regarding the behavior of one of the candidates during the recent 7th Congressional District debate hosted by students of Lakeland Union Highschool.

The students put in countless hours of work to prepare for this debate, not to mention time that was well past school hours. They crafted the rules and procedures that were designed to promote a professional environment and promote the marketplace of ideas that we hope to see In a debate.

While the students and staff of Lakeland Union were undoubtfully well-prepared and professional, candidate Dick Ausman, was unfortunately not. It became painfully clear early during the debate that Mr. Ausman hadn’t bothered to read the rules and procedures of the debate; he was constantly asking for rebuttals out of turn, attempting to talk during Congressman Tom Tiffany’s assigned time, and talking back to the student moderators in a hostile manner when his allotted time was up.

Perhaps most disgusting of all was Mr. Ausman’s attire. While the other candidate, every student, and staff member took extra care to dress professionally; Mr. Ausman couldn’t be bothered too. He instead decided to show up in a Hawaiian shirt as if he was about to go out to the bar for the night. It put a cap on a truly disappointing and blatantly rude performance from Mr. Ausman.

If a candidate can’t bother to act professionally and be prepared for something as simple as a debate, how can we trust him to act appropriately when in Washington? This simply shouldn’t be a partisan issue, it’s a matter of commonsense and respect for the institution of Congress.



Jessica Ellis, Wausau