Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Ray Reineck had another huge game running the ball and scored the game’s only touchdown early in the fourth quarter as the Wausau West football team escaped with a 7-0 win over Hortonville in a Valley Football Association game Friday night at Thom Field.

Reineck piled up 230 yards on the ground on 36 carries, and scored on a 1-yard run with 10:45 to go for the game’s only score.

West (7-1, 4-1 VFA) stays in contention to earn a share of the VFA title. If it can defeat D.C. Everest in its season finale on Friday, Oct. 14, at Thom Field, West would tie Wisconsin Rapids for the conference championship. Marshfield is also in the mix, and can tie for the title with a win at Hortonville on Friday.

Reineck has run for 1,600 yards on 200 carries this season with 15 touchdowns, and has rushed for more than 200 yards in each of the Warriors’ five conference contests.