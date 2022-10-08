Wausau Pilot & Review

Fraudsters are finding new ways to steal your personal information on social media marketplace sites like Facebook and Craigslist, using a clever trick to target sellers and set up a phone number in their name.

The Better Business Bureau posted this information to help consumers avoid such scams and protect their personal information when selling merchandise to strangers:

How the scam works

You list an item and get an immediate response from a potential buyer. The “buyer” claims to be very interested in your item, but they want to make sure you are legitimate first. The scammer asks for your phone number so that they can text you a verification code. They instruct you to reply with the 6-digit code on the platform where your item is listed.

Sounds reasonable, right? However, here’s what’s really happening. The scammer is setting up a Google Voice number linked to your phone number. If you send the verification code, the scammer will be able to complete the account setup. Then, the scammer can then use that phone number to conceal their identity. Or, if a scammer gets your Google Voice verification code and other information about you, they can pretend to be you and open new accounts in your name.

One seller told BBB Scam Tracker about their experience listing an item on Facebook Marketplace and getting a response from an interested buyer. “He asked if he could call/text me. Then, I agreed, and he said, ‘Ok, first I want to verify you. If you’re real, I will trust and meet you. Can I send the verification code to your phone number?’” At that, the seller got suspicious and asked if it was a scam. He didn’t hear from the man again.

How to avoid online marketplace scams

Guard your personal information. You don’t need to give someone your phone number to make a sale on an online marketplace. Be sure you know who you are speaking with before you share it. Never give out your phone number in public social media posts.



You don’t need to give someone your phone number to make a sale on an online marketplace. Be sure you know who you are speaking with before you share it. Never give out your phone number in public social media posts. Watch out for red flags. Avoid making transactions with people who offer you deals that sound too good to be true (i.e., overpaying for an item you listed for sale) or people who pressure you to make a deal quickly.



Avoid making transactions with people who offer you deals that sound too good to be true (i.e., overpaying for an item you listed for sale) or people who pressure you to make a deal quickly. Understand marketplace policies. Most online marketplaces encourage you NOT to make transactions outside of the platform. If someone asks you to carry out transactions elsewhere, be wary. Understand how the platform you use verifies both sellers and buyers, and stick to their guidelines when selling and buying items.



For more information

Get more tips by reading the BBB Tip: Selling used items online. Read more about this scam on the Federal Trade Commission website.

Report suspicious activity to marketplace platforms and to BBB.org/ScamTracker immediately. Even if you didn’t fall victim to the scam, your experience could help others to stay vigilant.