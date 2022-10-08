Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

Dear editor,

A recent letter to the editor took me to task for several things during my debate with Tom Tiffany. I have not participated in a debate before and I did read the rules but I did not remember the procedure as to when I could rebut, and I apologize for the times I asked if I could when I shouldn’t have. Most folks laughed. However the debate is available on YouTube to view and at no time did I attempt to talk during Tom’s time or talk back to the moderators in a hostile manner when my time was up. I appreciate immensely what the students did to pull the debate together.



The Hawaiian shirt I wore, I have five of them, all identical, is Badger red and has the Wisconsin W on it. People now recognize me when I wear it as I have worn them at every public event I have been in since May. The shirt is to celebrate being a proud Wisconsinite.



Best regards and On, Wisconsin!



Dick Ausman

Richard “Dick” Ausman is a Democrat who is running for the U.S. 7th Congressional District seat.