Attend the RSVP Community Coffee Hour! Join RSVP on Oct. 20 from 9:30 –10:30 a.m. at the Good News Project, 1106 Fifth St. in Wausau. Learn how Good News Project uses volunteer time and talent in rewarding and often life-changing ways. Learn about their electronic recycling program, medical lending closet and international service project. Good News Project also facilitates service trips both nationally and internationally for volunteers. Volunteers are building lasting friendships while working in schools, clinics, prisons and children’s institutions or building and reconstructing homes for the disadvantaged. The RSVP Community Coffee Hour is open to the public, so we invite you to bring a friend and find out about Good News Project.

Volunteer for Make a Difference Day 2022! Join United Way of Marathon County in the area’s largest leaf raking effort. Sign up to rake leaves for someone who is elderly or physically unable to complete the job themselves on Oct. 22. On call volunteers also needed to assist with leaf pick and disposal or to finish yards as needed. Contact Elizabeth to sign up for more information at 715-298-5719 or erobinson@unitedwaymc.org.

Become a Vigil Volunteer to give a family the gift of comfort when they need it most. ProMedica Hospice is looking for special volunteers to provide a loving presence for patients approaching end-of-life when their loved ones are unavailable or need a break. Contact Colette at 715-344-4541 or Colette.Stoflet@ProMedica.org for more information.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Do you have extra furniture or building materials/tools to rehome? Items sold at the Habitat for Humanity’s ReSale Store help to build homes for partner families in our community. Drop off at 1810 Schofield Ave. in Weston on Tuesdays/Thursdays from 8 a.m. to noon or Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Women’s Community is looking for new girls’ underwear, sizes 4, 6, 8, 12 and 14. Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at 3220 Hilltop Ave. in Wausau, or contact Allie at allie@womenscommunity.org or 715-842-5663.

Source: United Way of Marathon County