Disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, operating after revocation, bail jumping and possession of marijuana among incidents in the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department log for Oct. 3 through Oct. 9.

On Oct. 4, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that showed a revoked driver’s status for the registered owner at the intersection of highways 17 and C in the town of Schley. Upon making contact with the driver, who was not the registered owner, the deputy could smell the odor of marijuana. The driver, a 39-year-old Merrill woman, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia after a search of the vehicle. It was later learned that the woman had concealed marijuana in herself. She retrieved the marijuana and turned it over to deputies. She was arrested and transported to the Lincoln County Jail.

On Oct. 4, a deputy was dispatched to an address on Highway Z in the town of Scott for a criminal damage to property complaint. It was reported that a 54-year-old Merrill woman damaged a lawn tractor that is owned by a 47-year-old Merrill man. The woman also allegedly threatened to beat the man with a hammer. Upon arrival, the deputy placed the woman under arrest and transported her to the Lincoln County Jail, where she was booked in on a charge of disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.

On Oct. 6, deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway E and Blum Road for a motor vehicle crash with injuries. It was reported that the driver of the vehicle, a 20-year-old Rhinelander man had a head injury, appeared to be intoxicated and was armed with a shotgun. When deputies arrived on scene they found that the man was not armed. The man, who was on probation, was arrested and taken into custody. He was then transported to the Lincoln County Jail where he was booked for operating after revocation (OWI related), three counts of felony bail jumping and a probation violation.

On Oct. 7, deputies were dispatched to the area of highways 51 and K in the town of Merrill for a reckless driver complaint. It was reported that a vehicle with Illinois plates was speeding up and slamming on the breaks all while weaving all over the road. A deputy located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on it for the reported behavior. The deputy made contact with the driver, a 41-year-old Chicago, Illinois man. hen speaking with the driver, the deputy was able to smell the odor of marijuana. A search was conducted of the driver and his car and as a result of that search he was placed under arrest. The man was then transported to the Lincoln County Jail where he was booked for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

There were five car versus deer crashes and one car versus bear crash reported.