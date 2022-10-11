WAUSAU – The Wausau Curling Club invites potential curlers to learn the game Oct. 15 and Oct. 22.

Instruction will be conducted from 9 a.m. to noon each day at the Wausau Curling Center, 1920 Curling Way, on Wausau’s southeast side.

Cost is $10 per person. Children ages 10 to 12 are free.

Instruction and equipment will be provided. Participants should bring rubber-soled gym-type shoes, and wear layers and loose-fitting trousers. The temperature inside the curling area is roughly 40 degrees.

The curling club also will offer curling leagues for beginning curlers who want to continue to participate in the sport this winter. League play begins Oct. 30.

Pre-registration is required. Contact membership@wausaucurling.org or call Lori Ziegel at 715-459-6347. Information also appears on the club’s website, www.wausaucurling.org.