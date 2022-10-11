ROSHOLT – Join a free nature scavenger hunt through the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s Central Wisconsin Environmental Station on Oct. 15 as part of the Wisconsin Science Festival.

The BioBlitz will be held from 3-4 p.m. at the Eagon Preserve, 10365 Flume Road, Rosholt, offering participants the opportunity to find and identify as many species as possible and learn the history and biodiversity of the preserve. At 4:30 p.m., participants are invited to CWES, 10186 Highway MM, Amherst Junction, for light refreshments and the option to upload observations to the iNaturalist app.

Reservations are welcome but not required. Contact UW-Stevens Point graduate student Paul List, paul.list@uwsp.edu, for more information.

As part of the Science Festival, UW-Stevens Point also will offer a free presentation of “Forward! To the Moon” at 2 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Allen F. Blocher Planetarium on the second floor of the Science Building, 2001 Fourth Ave., Stevens Point.

The Wisconsin Science Festival-Curiosity Unleashed is held Oct. 10-16, featuring events in Marshfield, Wausau and across the state for all ages including hands-on science experiments, live question-and-answer sessions and interviews with scientists, demonstrations, performances and more. Learn more at www.wisconsinsciencefest.org.