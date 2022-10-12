The Boys & Girls Club of the Wausau Area will host the Fall Family Festival from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 15 at 1710 N. Second St., Wausau.

The event includes the Great Pumpkin Giveaway, pumpkin decorating, games, activities and caramel apples.

This year’s event includes the opportunity to get your COVID vaccine or booster. If attending for a booster, be sure to bring your CDC vaccination card. Anyone younger than 18 must be accompanied by a legal parent/guardian for the duration of the vaccination. To receive the vaccine or booster, note:

• No ID or insurance is needed.

• Free COVID-19 vaccines for everyone 6 months and older.

• All Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines are available. There is a limited inventory of Bivalent Pfizer and Moderna boosters.

• A parent or legal guardian needs to be present at the vaccine appointment for minors.

• Translated materials are available. Translation services are available.