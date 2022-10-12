Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured cocktail is a must-try for coconut fans, with a creamy, delightful and flavor that will make you swoon. One sip, and you’ll be hooked! As always, the cocktail of the week is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt. Enjoy!

Cocktail of the Week: Coconut Vodka Martini

2 oz. Vanilla Vodka

2 oz. Coconut Rum

2 oz Coconut Cream

Cherries, for garnish

To create this drink, measure the liquids into a shaker, pour into a chilled martini glass, garnish with cherries, then serve and enjoy!

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.