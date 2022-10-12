Wausau Pilot & Review

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – The D.C. Everest boys soccer team wrapped up an undefeated Wisconsin Valley Conference championship season with a 2-0 shutout of Wisconsin Rapids on Tuesday night at Lincoln High School.

Raul Rosales scored in the 14th minute and Adin Schultz, off an assist from Lucas Rickert, scored in the 55th minute to provide the Evergreens with all the offense they needed.

D.C. Everest, winners of 16 games in a row, finish the regular season with a 16-1 record and a perfect 9-0 mark in the Wisconsin Valley Conference. Wisconsin Rapids ends its WVC schedule with a 7-2 mark and falls to 15-2-1 overall with a nonconference game at Hortonville on Thursday remaining.

Jacob Lorge had eight saves in goal for D.C. Everest.

The Evergreens are the No. 3 seed in their half of the WIAA Division 1 Sectional 1 bracket and will host Eau Claire North for a regional semifinal Tuesday, Oct. 18, at D.C. Everest Middle School. Game time is 7 p.m.