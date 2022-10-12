Wausau Pilot & Review

MARATHON – The Wausau Newman Catholic volleyball team wrapped up its regular-season schedule with a 3-2 loss to Prentice in a Marawood Conference Crossover Challenge matchup at Marathon High School on Tuesday.

Newman won the first two sets, 25-20 and 25-16, before the Buccaneers charged back to take the next three, 25-21, 25-20, 15-8.

Lily Schields had seve kills and 13 digs, Grace Carlson had five kills, 10 digs and three service aces, Paige Guld had a team-high 17 assists, Mel Severson had 11 digs, and Ashley Jankowski had 10 digs for the Cardinals.

Wausau Newman Catholic will have a week off before hosting Greenwood in a WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal on Oct. 18.