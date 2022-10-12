Wausau Pilot & Review

A 43-year-old Stevens Point woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The crash was reported at about 8:45 a.m. Oct. 12 on I-39 at North Second Street near Stevens Point.

Police say the driver was southbound on the interstate, driving a 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan, when she entered the median and struck a bridge pillar. A State Trooper responding to the crash discovered the driver trapped inside the vehicle and unresponsive. She died at the scene.

No other passengers or vehicles were involved in the crash. The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating.