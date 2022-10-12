Larry A. Taylor

Larry A. Taylor, 68, Wausau, died Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. Larry was born July 9, 1954, in Marathon County to James and Irene (Weiss) Taylor. He graduated from DC Everest High School in 1972. He joined the US Navy and had earned the rank of ETN 2, pay grade E5 by the time he left the service in 1978.

After he came home, he worked for Zimpro for a time until he joined Van Ert Electric as an instrument tech. As time went by, he worked up to being a project manager until he suffered a stroke in September 2005.

Larry married Jill Abraham on Feb. 9, 1980, in Wausau. They settled in Rib Mountain to raise their family. He enjoyed camping as a family and with the Starcraft Camping Club where they had some wonderful times. He was an avid deer hunter, golfer and bowled in several leagues. He was a handy man and took pride in keeping his yard looking its best. He loved his two Norwegian Elkhounds and was a familiar sight as he walked the neighborhood with his last dog, Nova, the Golden Retriever.

Larry is survived by his wife of 42 years, Jill; his two children, daughter Erin (Joe) Miller, Rice Lake and son, David, Weston. He has a granddaughter Lydia Hackel and bonus grandson Wes Miller, Rice Lake. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Vera Abraham, Wausau and an aunt, Joyce Greening, Neenah and brother-in-law, Tim (Jane) Abraham. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, James and William.

The family is very grateful for the care he received the short time he was in Aspirus Wausau Hospital. They did all they could to make him comfortable.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 21, 2022, at St Paul’s United Church of Christ, 426 Washington St., Wausau. Pastor Phil Schneider will officiate. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. at the church.

Brainard Funeral Home, Wausau is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials can be made to St Paul’s United Church of Christ.

Phyllis I. Koltz

Phyllis Irene Koltz, 88. died October 7, 2022.

She was born February 16, 1934, daughter of Thomas and Louise McCutcheon. She graduated from Wausau High School and on October 31, 1953 married her high school sweetheart, Robert Koltz.

Phyl was fun loving; always with a smile and twinkle in her eye when enjoying her favorite activities such as golf, bowling, camping, card playing, dining out. She told all she had the “luck of the Irish” –especially when visiting the casino.

What mattered most to Phyl was being with her family whether in Wausau or in her winter home in Sebring.

Phyl worked 34 years at Marathon County Health Care Center as a case manager for disabled clients; and before that she worked many years in the hospital nursery at St. Mary’s hospital in Wausau.

Preceded in death by her husband, Robert Koltz, infant daughter Kelly, sons, Noel and Kurt Koltz, grandson Andrew LeGrande along with brothers David, Dale and Don McCutcheon (sisters in law- Abby and Rose McCutcheon).

Survivors include daughters, Mary Koltz, Holly LeGrande, Peggy Kleiber and Heidi Merwin (Ralph) and sons Robert Koltz and Don Koltz (friend, Sandy). Grandchildren: Nicole Fenhaus, Ryan LeGrande (Ashlie). Joel Helding ,Noel Mark, Lindsey Howell (Kelby),Kasey Koltz (Stephanie), Clinton Koltz, Dylan Koltz-Hale, Robert J. Koltz Jr, Jacob Koltz, Rose Gronna, Sheridan Gronna–along with 11 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:30AM on Friday October 21, 2022 at the Church of the Resurrection (formerly St. James) 2nd Street, Downtown with visitation starting at 9:30. Luncheon follows the service at the church at 11:30am.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Steven W. Schaefer

Steven W. Schaefer, 66, Edgar, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the Waterford of Colby, under the care of Heartland Hospice.

He was born August 4, 1956 in Wausau, son of the late Arnold “Shrimp” Schaefer and Virginia Gall. On July 5, 1996, he married Julie Baumann at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Wausau. She survives.

For over 30 years, Steven worked as an assistant accountant, scheduler, and purchasing agent for Linetec in Wausau, until his retirement. He was a longtime active member of St. John Catholic Church, Edgar, and enjoyed working many fish fries, was a lay distributor and served on the finance committee.

Among his favorite pastimes, he enjoyed playing men’s slow pitch and was a member of the Seasoned Players Softball League in Edgar. Steven especially loved to spend time with his family at sporting events, holidays and many family campouts.

Survivors include his wife, Julie, Edgar; his daughter Erica Schaefer, Green Bay; eleven siblings, Kathy (Randy) Kuck, Athens, Michael (Debra) Schaefer, Gilman, Julie (Frank) Sterzinger, Minocqua, Daniel (Jane) Schaefer, Athens, Mary Jo (Doug) Bruesewitz, Athens, Joe (Jill) Schaefer, Colby, Diane (Blain) Rodman, Wausau, Terri (Mark) Peissig, Dorchester, Jean (Tony) Ludwig, Medford, Jolyn (Chris) Krohn, Wisconsin Dells and Jim (Nancy) Schaefer, Medford; 34 nieces and nephews; and 26 great nieces and great nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one nephew, Kristopher Kuck; and his parents-in-law, Ubald and Doris Baumann.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) on Friday, October 14, 2022 at St. John Catholic Church, Edgar. Rev. Alan Wierzba will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4:00 unitl 8:00 p.m. at the church and again on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the church. There will be a rosary service at 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the Waterford in Colby and Heartland Hospice for the excellent care and support given to Steven.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Edgar is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Roger C. Merkle

Roger C. Merkle, 80, Gleason, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022 due to Covid related respiratory problems. Roger was born February 25, 1942 in Sturgeon Bay, son of the late Jacob and Eunice (Krueger) Merkle and was a graduate of Sturgeon Bay High School, Class of 1960.

Roger’s passion was baking & cake decorating. He loved making his filled cupcakes and cookies for others. He worked at numerous bakeries throughout Wisconsin and even in Phoenix, AZ for a short time. Roger also owned his own bakery, Merkle’s Home Bakery in Weyauwega for a few years. He had a sense of humor and was quite the jokester. He loved listening to his polka’s and watching the Mollie B Polka Party & the Big Joe Polka show.

Roger is survived by his daughter, Annette (Kurt) Nierode, Gleason, and his grand-doggies Dusty, Izzie, and Pixie who he adored. He is further survived by his siblings: Wayne Merkle, Grafton; Glen (Tracy) Merkle, Sturgeon Bay; nieces: Pam (Steve) Krauel, Patty (Richard) Birnschein, Brenda Bagnall, Bonnie Bagnall all of Sturgeon Bay, Roberta (Rob) Ladd, and his nephew, Wayne/Peewee (Debbie) Merkle all of Grafton.

He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Jacob and Eunice Merkle, his sister-in-law Diane Merkle, and his beloved companion Max.

Per Roger’s wishes no funeral will be held. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to a local Humane Society in his honor. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Aspirus Hospital in Rhinelander and Wausau. Also to the Cardiac ICU and Palliative Care unit in the Wausau hospital.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Oonline condolences may be expressed atMWCS.WS

Denise A. Maurisak

Denise A. Maurisak, 66, of Merrill, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.

Denise was born on July 16, 1956, in Wausau, daughter of the late Dennis and Ruth (Kaphaem) Wolf. She graduated from Wausau East High School. Denise married Mark Maurisak on July 17, 1976, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Wausau. He survives. She was currently a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Merrill.

Denise worked at Northern Door, Bill’s House of Guns, and Lincoln Wood. She enjoyed feeding the birds and deer and putting together puzzles. In her spare time, she volunteered at church and cleaned the aviary at Pine Crest Nursing Home. She was her grandsons’ biggest supporter whether next to the track, field, or ice rink.

Denise is survived by her husband, Mark Maurisak of Merrill; sons, Joshua (Beth) Maurisak of Merrill and Brandon (Lindsey) Maurisak of Portland, Oregon; grandsons, Ethan Maurisak and Hunter Maurisak; brother, Jeff (Sandy) Wolf of Kronenwetter; sister-in-law, Julie Wolf; stepmother, Rose Wolf of Wausau; stepbrother Kurt (Cindy) Schuster of Wausau; and ten nieces and nephews. Denise was preceded in death by her parents, Dennis and Ruth Wolf; brothers, Kimlin Wolf and Chuck Wolf; and friend, Diane Gulke.

A memorial service for Denise will be held at Christ United Methodist Church, Merrill, on Monday October 17, 2022, at 5:00 P.M. The Rev. Mike Zahn will officiate. Visitation will begin at 3:00 P.M. Monday at the church. Burial will take place at a later date in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill, is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in her name to the Lincoln County Humane Society or Christ United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be made at www.taylorstinefuneralhome.com