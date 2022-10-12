Damakant Jayshi

The Wausau City Council on Tuesday tabled a joint ordinance from two advisory commissions to designate the 100-year-old John Marshall school building as a local historic landmark for one month.

The motion to table the ordinance passed by a majority vote, 6-4.

The school building, at 1918 Lamont St., is owned by the Wausau School District which has opposed the landmarking decision.

Alders Carol Lukens and Lisa Rasmussen asked to table the joint ordinance from the two commissions. Both said the council should not rush to decide on the matter. Lukens said postponing a decision would allow residents to ask questions of the Historic Preservation Commission and the Wausau School District.

However, Alder Gary Gisselman, who is also a member of the HPC, opposed the wait, saying the matter has been discussed for more than a year, giving ample opportunity for civic engagement. The Dist. 5 alder said that school officials were given six months to respond and now it has been seven months. Wausau School District officials also knew this matter was coming before the Plan Commission, he said.

Gisselman said it is the obligation of the HPC to preserve historic buildings in the city and John Marshall is one such historic architecture.

The Plan Commission first tabled the proposal for six months to allow the Wausau School District for its response and directed city staff to hold discussions with district officials. Last month, the Plan Commission approved the HPC decision to designate John Marshall building as a local historic landmark.

Lukens, who represents the district that surrounds the school, said residents who approached her held a variety of viewpoints, with more in favor than against. Some residents told her they feared that the school might close. Lukens said that Bob Tess had previously told her that the school would not shutter, a statement she said was made during a tour of the school in August.

Wausau School Superintendent Keith Hilts, who earlier reiterated the Wausau School Board’s request not to approve the landmarking request, denied, when asked by Lukens, that the district had planned to move students from John Marshall to Hawthorn Hill Elementary School.

However, when the Dist. 1 alder pressed him on whether the board had ever considered such a move, Dr. Hilts said that there could have been some anecdotal conversations, “but there’s never been any official plan or request or motion, anything like that.”

Responding to Alder Rasmussen’s question about the future of the building, the district superintendent denied any plan to replace the structure. He said the school, like other 12 elementary schools in the district, will be getting safety and security upgrades. He added the board anticipated “this conversation about possible restructuring and so limited the investments at the elementary to either additions to deal with over capacity or safety and security.”

Addressing her colleagues on the council, Rasmussen said it is a difficult decision for them. “It’s not just about money; it’s about community engagement,” the Dist. 6 alder said. Referring to a parent’s remarks made earlier during public comments, Rasmussen said if the parents and the PTO, the Parent Teacher Organization, were not consulted, “that is really selling them short.”

That parent, Rick Lafrombois, said the Historic Preservation Commission did not engage the neighborhood leaders or the PTO and urged the council to either deny the landmarking proposal or table it.

The principal of John Marshall Elementary School also urged the council to deny the proposal. Amanda Patterson said John Marshall has never been about brick and mortar but about relationships – and said that school officials and the council have different priorities.

“Yours is to preserve the exterior of the historic building in the past 100 years,” Paterson said. “Mine is to advocate for positive, innovative, interior learning environment that meets the needs of our students and families for the next 100 years.”

Resident Thomas Brown also asked the council not to endorse the landmarking decision.

However, another resident, Scott Seefeldt, challenged Patterson’s views while speaking in favor of the landmarking. He said places have importance and that people shape buildings and afterwards the buildings shape them.

“Tearing down a serviceable building to build a brand new school would be outrageously expensive,” Seefeldt said. “It’s absurd.”

Christine Martens, a member of the HPC, said the community seeks to preserve historic building and added that the landmarking will not inhibit the owner from implementing improvements and changes to the interior of the building, nor does it disallow changes to the exterior.

“It just adds an additional check to ensure the changes does not destroy the integrity of the building,” Martens said.

The process to make change is not difficult as the commission is directed to make a decision within seven days of the request, she said.

Alder Lou Larson was excused from the meeting.