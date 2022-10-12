By The Associated Press

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments

Large Division

SchoolFPVRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Waunakee(8)8-0882
2. Bay Port(1)8-0823
3. Kimberly7-1636
4. Onalaska8-0615
5. Mukwonago7-1491
6. Neenah7-1374
7. Muskego7-1347
8. West De Pere7-0309
9. Brookfield Central7-1248
10. Verona7-11310

Others receiving votes: Sun Prairie East 6. Appleton North 3. Kettle Moraine 2. Menasha 2. Hartland Arrowhead 1.

Medium Division

SchoolFPVRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Catholic Memorial(9)8-0901
2. Mayville8-0742
3. Columbus8-0693
4. Monroe8-0684
5. Little Chute8-0507
6. Ellsworth7-1466
7. West Salem7-1388
8. Freedom7-1229
9. Racine St. Catherine’s7-1155
10. Lodi7-11410

Others receiving votes: Northwestern 6. Reedsburg 3.

Small Division

SchoolFPVRecordPointsLastWeek
1. St. Mary’s Springs(8)8-0891
2. Aquinas(1)8-0822
3. Regis8-0713
4. Colby8-0624
5. Coleman8-0495
6. Darlington7-1456
7. Cashton8-0387
8. Edgar7-1208
9. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic8-0169
10. Mondovi7-19T10

Others receiving votes: Bangor 7. Markesan 5. Belleville 2.