By The Associated Press

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments

Large Division

School FPV Record Points Last Week 1. Waunakee (8) 8-0 88 2 2. Bay Port (1) 8-0 82 3 3. Kimberly – 7-1 63 6 4. Onalaska – 8-0 61 5 5. Mukwonago – 7-1 49 1 6. Neenah – 7-1 37 4 7. Muskego – 7-1 34 7 8. West De Pere – 7-0 30 9 9. Brookfield Central – 7-1 24 8 10. Verona – 7-1 13 10

Others receiving votes: Sun Prairie East 6. Appleton North 3. Kettle Moraine 2. Menasha 2. Hartland Arrowhead 1.

Medium Division

School FPV Record Points Last Week 1. Catholic Memorial (9) 8-0 90 1 2. Mayville – 8-0 74 2 3. Columbus – 8-0 69 3 4. Monroe – 8-0 68 4 5. Little Chute – 8-0 50 7 6. Ellsworth – 7-1 46 6 7. West Salem – 7-1 38 8 8. Freedom – 7-1 22 9 9. Racine St. Catherine’s – 7-1 15 5 10. Lodi – 7-1 14 10

Others receiving votes: Northwestern 6. Reedsburg 3.

Small Division

School FPV Record Points Last Week 1. St. Mary’s Springs (8) 8-0 89 1 2. Aquinas (1) 8-0 82 2 3. Regis – 8-0 71 3 4. Colby – 8-0 62 4 5. Coleman – 8-0 49 5 6. Darlington – 7-1 45 6 7. Cashton – 8-0 38 7 8. Edgar – 7-1 20 8 9. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic – 8-0 16 9 10. Mondovi – 7-1 9 T10

Others receiving votes: Bangor 7. Markesan 5. Belleville 2.