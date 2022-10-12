Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments
Large Division
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Waunakee
|(8)
|8-0
|88
|2
|2. Bay Port
|(1)
|8-0
|82
|3
|3. Kimberly
|–
|7-1
|63
|6
|4. Onalaska
|–
|8-0
|61
|5
|5. Mukwonago
|–
|7-1
|49
|1
|6. Neenah
|–
|7-1
|37
|4
|7. Muskego
|–
|7-1
|34
|7
|8. West De Pere
|–
|7-0
|30
|9
|9. Brookfield Central
|–
|7-1
|24
|8
|10. Verona
|–
|7-1
|13
|10
Others receiving votes: Sun Prairie East 6. Appleton North 3. Kettle Moraine 2. Menasha 2. Hartland Arrowhead 1.
Medium Division
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Catholic Memorial
|(9)
|8-0
|90
|1
|2. Mayville
|–
|8-0
|74
|2
|3. Columbus
|–
|8-0
|69
|3
|4. Monroe
|–
|8-0
|68
|4
|5. Little Chute
|–
|8-0
|50
|7
|6. Ellsworth
|–
|7-1
|46
|6
|7. West Salem
|–
|7-1
|38
|8
|8. Freedom
|–
|7-1
|22
|9
|9. Racine St. Catherine’s
|–
|7-1
|15
|5
|10. Lodi
|–
|7-1
|14
|10
Others receiving votes: Northwestern 6. Reedsburg 3.
Small Division
|School
|FPV
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. St. Mary’s Springs
|(8)
|8-0
|89
|1
|2. Aquinas
|(1)
|8-0
|82
|2
|3. Regis
|–
|8-0
|71
|3
|4. Colby
|–
|8-0
|62
|4
|5. Coleman
|–
|8-0
|49
|5
|6. Darlington
|–
|7-1
|45
|6
|7. Cashton
|–
|8-0
|38
|7
|8. Edgar
|–
|7-1
|20
|8
|9. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic
|–
|8-0
|16
|9
|10. Mondovi
|–
|7-1
|9
|T10
Others receiving votes: Bangor 7. Markesan 5. Belleville 2.