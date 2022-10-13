Sept. 1-Dec. 31

From Sept. 1 through Dec. 31, young writers between the ages of 8-14 can hone their writing skills by participating in an online tween writing group organized by the Marathon County Public Library. Each month, a new writing prompt will be posted in the group, giving participants new material to think and write about. Registration is required. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3BjghYE. For more info, call 715-261-7220.



Oct. 1-31

From Oct. 1-31, the library will offer a free Grab & Go kit for kids at all nine of its locations. Each kit will contain supplies for making geometric, 3D paper sculptures. Kits are free and available while supplies last and can be picked up any time the library is open. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Kids and tweens can visit the Rothschild Branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild, between Oct. 1-31 to pick up supplies for making spooky finger puppets – a ghost, bat or spider. Free, while supplies last. For more info, call 715-359-6208.

Oct. 15

The Friends of the Marathon County Public Library will host their next members-only book sale on Oct. 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. The sale is open to Friends of MCPL members only and will feature books, CDs, DVDs, puzzles, games and artwork for sale. Cost to join the Friends is $10/year per person, or $25 per family. Call 715-261-7230 for more info.

Oct. 18

Kids ages 5 and older are invited to make spooky slime on Oct. 18 from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Stratford Branch, 213201 Scholar St., Stratford. You can use your finished slime as a ghoulish decoration or maybe use it to give someone else a good scare. Free, with all supplies provided. For more info, call 715-687-4420.

Oct. 20

Real life firefighters will be on the scene during the firefighter-themed story time happening at 10 a.m. Oct. 20 at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Along with hearing stories, kids can also see a fire engine up close. Free. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Oct. 22

Kids and families can hear firefighter stories, meet a firefighter and see a fire truck up close during a special story time on Oct. 22 from 10-10:30 a.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Free. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Hear a variety of fall-inspired stories and make a seasonal fall fox with colored leaves during a free family event on Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Athens Branch, 221 Caroline St., Athens. Call 715-257-7292 for more info.

Oct. 24-29

From Oct. 24-29, kids can stop at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau, to participate in Dog Man Mania! Any time throughout the week, kids can create a bookmark, take a picture with a life-size Dog Man and complete a scavenger hunt for a chance to win a Dog Man book or other prizes. Free. For more info, call 715-261-7220.