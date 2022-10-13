Wausau Pilot & Review

A Birnamwood woman who admitted she sold multiple pounds of methamphetamine will spend 66 months in prison after being sentenced on federal drug distribution charges, according to a U.S. Dept. of Justice news release.

Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Sarah Waggoner, 41, was sentenced yesterday by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. This prison term will be followed by 5 years of supervised release. Waggoner pleaded guilty to this charge on July 21, 2022.

In April, police used a confidential informant to purchase methamphetamine from Waggoner, then arranged for two additional controlled buys including one purchase of more than 50 grams of the drug. In September 2021, officers who searched her home discovered more than 1,000 grams of methamphetamine hidden throughout the property.

In sentencing Waggoner, Judge Conley credited the defendant for assisting police in the search of her property but said that a sentence above the mandatory minimum was warranted, however, due to the “stunning” amount of methamphetamine the defendant admitted to distributing. The mandatory minimum sentence for the charge is five years in prison.

Waggoner is currently serving a prison term for state convictions involving distribution for methamphetamine. The sentence in the federal case will be served concurrently with the remainder of the her state sentence.

The charge against Waggoner was a result of an investigation conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation; Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force; Wausau Police Department; and Federal Bureau of Investigation. The prosecution of this case has been handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Taylor L. Kraus.