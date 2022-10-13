WAUSAU – Early Birds Rotary Club and the Rotary Club of Wausau will sponsor a fundraiser at Whitewater Music Hall in Wausau to help wipe out polio in Afghanistan and Pakistan, the two nations where it continues to paralyze mostly children.

Pints for Polio, held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 20, will feature acoustic string trio 18 Strings and food from Newch’s Food Truck, which will be on site, 130 First St.

Whitewater Music Hall will donate $1 to the Wausau Rotary Polio Fund for every craft cocktail sold. Door prizes, raffles and a silent auction will also help the local clubs raise money, and every dollar raised will be matched two for one by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, a longtime Rotary partner in the fight to eliminate the polio virus.