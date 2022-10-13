Wausau Pilot & Review

Brackets for the 2022 WIAA girls volleyball playoffs were finalized on Wednesday.

Play begins with regional quarterfinals in Divisions 2, 3 and 4 on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Regional semifinals in all divisions will be on Thursday, Oct. 20, with regional finals set for Saturday, Oct. 22.

Sectionals will be played on Thursday, Oct. 27, and Saturday, Oct. 29, with the 20 sectional champions moving on to the 2022 WIAA State Girls Volleyball Tournament at Resch Center in Green Bay on Nov. 3-5.

In Division 1, D.C. Everest, Wausau East and Wausau West are in the same Sectional 1 bracket.

D.C. Everest was awarded the No. 8 seed and will play at home against No. 9 Stevens Point in a regional semifinal Oct. 20.

Wausau East and Wausau West ill hit the road to Eau Claire for regional semifinals Oct. 20. West, the No. 12 seed, will play at No. 5 Eau Claire Memorial, and East, the No. 11 seed, will be at No. 6 Eau Claire North next Thursday.

In Division 4, Wausau Newman Catholic could play as many as two matches at home. The Cardinals are the No. 3 seed in the top half of the Sectional 2 bracket and will take on No. 14 Greenwood in a regional quarterfinal Tuesday, Oct. 18. With a win, Newman would host the winner of No. 11 Loyal and No. 6 Stevens Point Pacelli for a regional semifinal Oct. 20.

Click here to view all of the playoff brackets, courtesy of the WIAA.