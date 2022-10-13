Dear editor,

According to the Wisconsin Initiative on Climate Change Impacts our state has warmed by 3 degrees Fahrenheit since 1950, and as a result our waters are warming up too. From our ponds and lakes to our winding rivers and cold, clear, trout streams, these warmer temperatures spell trouble for some of our favorite fish. To learn more about these impacts our local Citizen’s Climate Lobby brings retired senior fisheries biologist Frank Pratt to town for a discussion of his 45 years worth of research in northern Wisconsin.

If you love fishing, you will want to hear what Frank has to say about the changes already taking place in our state’s waters and where we are heading in the not too distant future. We will also learn what each of us can do today to help.

Please join us at 6 p.m. Oct. 18 at The Landing in the Woodson YMCA, 707 N. Third St., Wausau.

This date also marks the fiftieth anniversary of the Clean Water Act.

By 1972 our country’s waterways had become so polluted by sewage, industrial chemicals and oil that some rivers actually caught fire and burned. President Johnson called the Potomac River in Washington, D.C., “ a disgrace.” It smelled so foul that people avoided its shores. Repelled by what had happened to our country’s waters, Americans demanded government action.

The Clean Water Act won nearly unanimous approval by both Democrat and Republican legislators. In fact, it was so popular with both parties that after President Nixon vetoed it on Oct. 17 it only took a few hours for both Houses to override his veto. He signed the bill into law that same day, Oct. 18, 1972.

Thanks to the Clean Water Act, many of our nation’s waters are much cleaner today. Threats remain from a variety of sources, however, as everyone who lives in Wausau knows. Clean water is not just precious, it’s one of the absolutely vital things we cannot live without. Remember the importance of clean water when you vote this November.

As we celebrate the Clean Water Act, come hear what Frank Pratt has to say about increasing heat, one of the newest threats our waters and our fish are facing. See you at The Landing at 6 p.m. Oct. 18. We ask that you wear a mask to help protect yourself and others from COVID-19.

Anyone interested in attending on Zoom should use this link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87312896513?pwd=S3Z6c0s0UjlJOFRXeHIvdWVsdzFjdz09

Dan Barth of Mosinee

