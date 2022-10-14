Wausau Pilot & Review

ALDI will open its newest store in Weston at the end of October, part of the company’s plan to open 150 new stores by the end of the year.

In doing so, ALDI would become the third-largest U.S. grocery store retailer by store count.

The store opening is set for 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. The first 100 customers will receive a gift bag of ALDI fan favorites and a gift card. Shoppers can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card.

“Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier, and we’ve been voted the price leader for five years running,” said Shane Williams, Oak Creek regional vice president for ALDI. “We have served this community for more than 24 years and are excited to continue to offer Weston residents an affordable way of shopping.”

The Weston location is at 3311 Schofield Ave., the second ALDI to open in the Wausau Area. Another ALDI store is located in Rib Mountain.