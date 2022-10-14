Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.

This week’s featured Wausau-area business is ChristianFaith Book & Gift Shop, 3707 Schofield Ave. Longtime Wausau residents will remember the Christian Bookstore, which was opened by Duane and Diane Uttech in the early 1950s to provide churches and Christian day schools with worship and educational materials. That store was located on North Third Avenue in Wausau, with a second site built in 1979 on Schofield Avenue. The family-owned business was sold in October 2013 and the merchandise from the Third Street location was consolidated into a single location, which came to be called ChristianFaith Life Resources. The store expanded its gift selection to include bereavement and garden decor and is now called ChristianFaith Book & Gift Shop to reflect that expansion.

Owner Stephanie Wanish is joined by her husband, Jim, who handles the janitorial end of the business. Buyer Krissy Wahl offers 23 years of business expertise and takes great joy in selecting the store’s merchandise. The staff is rounded out by three teens who operate the cash register, enter new inventory and perform a variety of other tasks around the store. Shoppers will find a wide range of items from bibles to greeting cards, baptismal gifts, nativity sets and much more.

ChristianFaith Book & Gift Shop is an independent store, not part of a national chain. Wanish said the connections made in a Christian book store can be life-shaping, something she takes great joy in. The store sells much more than books, too.

“Give us a chance to look for what you can not find,” Wanish said. “You are certainly invited to visit us even if you do not make a purchase. Come and relax in the sight and sound of God’s Almighty Word, maybe meet a few people and just enjoy a Christian Spiritual Inspiration Spa.”

Here, she shares more about the shop and its mission – and the role it plays in the community. Be sure to stop in!

Tell us about yourself. Where are you from, and what drew you to this career?

I am a native of Wausau. I would say I was not drawn to this career. I stumbled and fell into it. As a former Christian day school educator I had a deep passion for Christian education. Today I am drawn to this career for the invigorating ministry it has opened to me.

Tell me about the goods and/or services you offer.

You’ll find bibles, fiction and nonfiction books, wall decor, table top decor, wall crosses, table top cross, rosaries/ medals, Christian genre music and DVDs, baptism, confirmation, wedding and general gifts, children’s books, jewelry and more.

What are some of the most popular items in the store?

Greeting cards, Bibles and baby or baptism gifts.

Forbes magazine reported that the key advantage for Christian bookstore owners is the passion they bring to serving the spiritual needs of the community. How do you tailor your offerings to reach the broadest audience possible?

We pay attention to the people we meet in the store and what their personal shopping goals are. We listen closely and cater to those needs.

Christian publishers are finding traction among the next generation of readers with authors like Rachel Hollis, Sarah Young, Bob Groff and others who “show,” rather than “tell” how faith can help people navigate in an increasingly secular culture. How important is it to reach a younger generation of Christian readers?

Extremely! Reading well-vetted materials, of which we carry, can afford more Biblically-sound information. Introducing the young to the Word of God at a younger age is foundational to one’s life.

At the end of the day, what makes you proud of what you do?

Hearing people say “I knew I could find just the right gift here,” or “I’ll be back,” and especially “You made my day.”

What do you wish more people knew, or understood, about the store and the work you do?

That a brick and mortar store can open your mind to seeing the other possibilities available. The comment we often hear is “oh, I never would have thought of that!” We tailor our shopping to the items we hear people shopping for. We exist because of our customer’s needs.

Connect with ChristianFaith Book & Gift Shop

In person: 3707 Schofield Ave., Schofield

Online at www.ChristianFaithLife.com

By phone: 715-359-9639

Hours: Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

