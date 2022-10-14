Wausau Pilot & Review

A Wisconsin-based food manufacturer is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for 18 products purchased on or before Wednesday, according to an alert from the Dept. of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe is headquartered in Rio, about 30 miles south of Madison. A Class I recall means there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death, according to DATCP, but no illnesses have so far been reported.

The affected products, which carry a mark of inspection with establishment No. 293, include:

Potato Soup, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages

Beef Stroganoff, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages

Shredded Beef, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages

Chicken Vegetable Soup, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages

Beef Stew, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages

Italian Lasagna, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages

BBQ Pork, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages

Shredded Pork, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages

Shredded Pork with Gravy, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages

Chicken Summer Sausage, 1-lb. packages

Taco Meat, 1-lb. vacuum-sealed packages

Sliced Fully Cooked Gyro Meat, vacuum-sealed 12-oz. packages

Chili Lime Chicken Breast, vacuum-sealed individual packages

Beer Can Chicken Breast, vacuum-sealed individual packages

Teriyaki Chicken Breast, vacuum-sealed individual packages

Jamaican Jerk Chicken Breast, vacuum-sealed individual packages

Door County Cherry Chicken Breast, vacuum-sealed individual packages

Bow Tie Pasta with Bacon, sold in plastic clam shell containers

The products were sold by Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe, Two Creek Farms (Union Grove, Wis.), and Vindicator Brand (Loganville, Wis.) from retail stores, online, and at farmers markets throughout Wisconsin.

This is a Class I recall, initiated based on evidence collected during a routine inspection by state inspectors. Evidence shows that the products may be adulterated or misbranded. More information on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recall classifications is available below and on USDA’s website at www.fsis.usda.gov.