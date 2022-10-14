Wausau Pilot & Review
A Wisconsin-based food manufacturer is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for 18 products purchased on or before Wednesday, according to an alert from the Dept. of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe is headquartered in Rio, about 30 miles south of Madison. A Class I recall means there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death, according to DATCP, but no illnesses have so far been reported.
The affected products, which carry a mark of inspection with establishment No. 293, include:
- Potato Soup, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages
- Beef Stroganoff, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages
- Shredded Beef, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages
- Chicken Vegetable Soup, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages
- Beef Stew, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages
- Italian Lasagna, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages
- BBQ Pork, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages
- Shredded Pork, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages
- Shredded Pork with Gravy, vacuum-sealed 1.5-lb. packages
- Chicken Summer Sausage, 1-lb. packages
- Taco Meat, 1-lb. vacuum-sealed packages
- Sliced Fully Cooked Gyro Meat, vacuum-sealed 12-oz. packages
- Chili Lime Chicken Breast, vacuum-sealed individual packages
- Beer Can Chicken Breast, vacuum-sealed individual packages
- Teriyaki Chicken Breast, vacuum-sealed individual packages
- Jamaican Jerk Chicken Breast, vacuum-sealed individual packages
- Door County Cherry Chicken Breast, vacuum-sealed individual packages
- Bow Tie Pasta with Bacon, sold in plastic clam shell containers
The products were sold by Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe, Two Creek Farms (Union Grove, Wis.), and Vindicator Brand (Loganville, Wis.) from retail stores, online, and at farmers markets throughout Wisconsin.
This is a Class I recall, initiated based on evidence collected during a routine inspection by state inspectors. Evidence shows that the products may be adulterated or misbranded. More information on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recall classifications is available below and on USDA’s website at www.fsis.usda.gov.