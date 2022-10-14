By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

A Weston woman is facing felony charges after allegedly smuggling drugs into the Marathon County Jail that were given to an inmate who overdosed in a suicide attempt, according to court records.

Jordan Truesdale, 25, faces charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and delivering heroin in or near a jail, both felonies. The charges were filed Oct. 12 in Marathon County Circuit Court.

Truesdale was booked into the Marathon County Jail on Sept. 29 on an outstanding warrant and a charge of possessing drug paraphernalia after she herself overdosed. The Wausau Police Department responded to that incident, in which Truesdale was revived and transported to Aspirus Wausau Hospital. While riding in the ambulance, Truesdale removed a packet of heroin from her bra and placed it inside her body, according to statements she made to police.

That evening, corrections officers responded to a disturbance inside a jail cell block after an inmate was pounding on the door calling for help, according to the incident report. There, they found an inmate lying on the floor, her lips blue, drifting in and out of consciousness. She was revived after an officer called for a nurse, who provided oxygen while the officer began CPR. After two rounds of Narcan the woman regained consciousness, later allegedly admitting to police she was attempting to take her own life.

Police say Truesdale admitted smuggling heroin into the jail and giving the drugs to the woman who overdosed.

During an initial appearance Oct. 14 Circuit Judge LaMont Jacobson set a cash bond of $5,000 for Truesdale, who remains behind bars.

Truesdale, who has not yet been appointed an attorney, faces up to 25 years in prison if she is convicted on both charges.

A review hearing is set for Oct. 21.