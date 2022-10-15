By Paul Lecker

For Wausau Pilot & Review

SPENCER – Stevens Point swept the team championships and D.C. Everest’s Sara Mlodik won her third-straight title at the 2022 Wisconsin Valley Conference Cross Country Meet on Saturday at Frey Field. The meet was hosted by Marshfield.

Mlodik ran to her third WVC title in a row as she won the girls race in 18:46.2, 51 seconds ahead Marshfield freshman Natalie Scharenbroch (19:37.5).

The Stevens Point boys dominated as usual with the first seven runners crossing the finish line coming from the Panthers’ roster.

Wisconsin Rapids was a distant second with 85 points, with Wausau East third with 95, Wausau West fourth with 110, and D.C. Everest fifth with 123.

Bode Erickson of Stevens Point won the boys race in 15:36.8, 8.2 seconds in front of teammate Aloysius Franzen.

Wausau East’s Erek Ross finished eighth at the Wisconsin Valley Conference Cross Country Meet on Saturday at Frey Field in Spencer. (Photo by Paul Lecker/For Wausau Pilot & Review)

Wausau East’s Erek Ross was the top finisher not on Stevens Point as he finished eighth in 16:34.2.

Wausau West’s Josh Neilitz took 11th in 17:08.7 and Evan Fuchs of D.C. Everest finished 15th in 17:56.9 to lead their respective teams.

Stevens Point has won every boys conference meet title since 1977 except for two – in 1987 when it finished second, and in 2020 when it did not compete in fall sports until the alternate spring season during that school year.

The girls title for Stevens Point is their eighth since 2012, and first since 2019. The Panthers finished with 35 points, with last year’s conference champion Wausau West taking second with 80 points. Everest was fifth with 106 and East seventh with 125.

D.C. Everest’s Maria Selting (seventh, 20:06.8) and Wausau West’s Elexa Marciniak (eighth, 20:10.8) earned top-10 finishes.

East’s top runner was Hailey Valiska, who was 15th in 21:02.7.

Wausau East, Wausau West and D.C. Everest will all compete at the WIAA Division 1 Sectional next Saturday, Oct. 22, at Standing Rock Park in Stevens Point.

2022 Wisconsin Valley Conference Cross Country Meet

Oct. 15, at Frey Field, Spencer (Host: Marshfield)

Boys

Team scores: 1. Stevens Point 15; 2. Wisconsin Rapids 85; 3. Wausau East 95; 4. Wausau West 110; 5. D.C. Everest 123; 6. Marshfield 144; 7. Merrill 214.

Top 10, and Wausau East, Wausau West and D.C. Everest finishers: 1. Bode Erickson (SP) 15:36.8; 2. Aloysius Franzen (SP) 15:45; 3. Ethan Olds (SP) 15:59.7; 4. Cooper Erickson (SP) 16:20.3; 5. Graham Ballard (SP) 16:21.0; 6. Cooper Gunderson (SP) 16:26.8; 7. Max Bushmaker (SP) 16:30.1; 8. Erek Ross (WE) 16:34.2; 9. Tate Bruckhart (SP) 16:58.4; 10. Colin Wellnitz (WR) 17:00.8; 11. Josh Neilitz (WW) 17:08.7; 15. Evan Fuchs (DC) 17:56.9; 16. Lucas Hager (WW) 18:01.7; 18. Darius Yanez (WE) 18:14.5; 20. Noah Stachovak (DC) 18:21.1; 21. Quinn Barber (WE) 18:23.7; 22. Tate Minnihan (DC) 18:27.8; 23. Nick Johnkoski (WE) 18:35.0; 24. Kolton Kershaw (WW) 18:37.1; 25. Logan Fike (WE) 18:43.4; 27. Henry Ruffi (WW) 18:47.7; 30. Gavin Peterson (DC) 19:02.9; 32. Levi Mathias (WW) 19:11.7; 34. Elliot Barber (WE) 19:16.2; 35. Will Zastrow (WW) 19:17.0; 36. Chris Zamzow (DC) 19:21.9; 38. Christian Simonsen (DC) 19:4.1; 39. Ben Monarski (WE) 19:34.9; 40. Sam Keffeler (WW) 19:35.2; 43. James Dadabo (DC) 20:11.5.

Girls

Team scores: 1. Stevens Point 35; 2. Wausau West 80; 3. Wisconsin Rapids 93; 4. Marshfield 105; 5. D.C. Everest 106; 6. Wausau East 125; 7. Merrill 218.

Top 10, and Wausau East, Wausau West and D.C. Everest finishers: 1. Sara Mlodik (DC) 18:46.2; 2. Natalie Scharenbroch (MAR) 19:37.5; 3. Sarah Hopp (SP) 19:42.0; 4. Jalyssa Groskreutz (SP) 20:02.3; 5. Kate Schaeffer (WR) 20:02.7; 6. Lilly Higgins (SP) 20:04.3; 7. Maria Selting (DC) 20:06.8; 8. Elexa Marciniak (WW) 20:10.8; 9. Allison Jahns (WR) 20:14.5; 10. Edith Franzen (SP) 20:21.3; 11. Leah Ottosen (WW) 20:28.8; 15. Hailey Valiska (WE) 21:02.7; 18. Claire Chellevold (WW) 21:17.5; 19. Ashley Bass (WE) 21:32.5; 21. Victoria Myers (WW) 21:36.1; 22. Lily Nordin (WW) 21:40.6; 25. Audrie Schmitt (WE) 21:58.3; 26. Ashley Danielson (WW) 22:08.5; 27. Adah Boyd (WW) 22:12.6; 30. Margaret Bennett (WE) 22:26.6; 35. Lauren Bouffleur (DC) 22:52.6; 36. Ella Kasper (WE) 22:55.4; 38. Hailey Bass (WE) 23:04.2; 40. Ashlyn Loomans (DC) 23:23.3; 41. Ellerie Cover (WE) 23:32.2; 48. Ava Graff (DC) 26:34.2; 49. Violet Abt (DC) 26:41.3.

Click here for complete results, courtesy of performancetiming.com.