WAUSAU – The Wausau West football team clinched a share of the Valley Football Association championship with a dominating 40-14 win over D.C. Everest on Friday night at Thom Field.

West scored five first-half touchdowns to take control and cruised to the win, finishing the regular season with an 8-1 record and a 5-1 mark in the Valley Football Association (not counting a forfeit win over Wausau East).

The Warriors finish in a three-way tie for the VFA title with Wisconsin Rapids and Marshfield. West repeats as conference co-champions as it tied Rapids and Stevens Point for first place last year. The 2021 title marked the first for West since 1993.

Ray Reineck rushed for 152 yards and four touchdowns, and quarterback Vince Hanz added 106 yards on the ground and another 160 passing, and threw two touchdowns.

Carter Amerson had four catches for 129 yards and a touchdown, and Landon Parlier also caught a 3-yard TD from Hanz.

Reineck had touchdown runs of 7 and 6 yards in the first quarter, and for 28 yards in the second, and Hanz connected on the two touchdown passes in the second quarter as Wausau West built a 33-7 lead by halftime.

Reineck added a score from the 1 in the third quarter.

D.C. Everest finishes 4-4 overall and 3-3 in the VFA. Statistics for the Evergreens were not reported.

Both teams will play WIAA Level 1 playoff games next Friday, Oct. 21. West will play Wisconsin Rapids (7-2) at Thom Field, and D.C. Everest will travel to Hudson (8-1).