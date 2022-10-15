By Paul Lecker

For Wausau Pilot & Review

The brackets and first-round pairings for the upcoming 2022 WIAA state football playoffs were announced on Saturday morning during a live reveal show on Bally Sports Wisconsin.

Three area teams earned spots in the playoffs as D.C. Everest and Wausau West are in the Division 1 bracket, and defending 8-man champion Wausau Newman Catholic is back in the postseason again.

D.C. Everest (4-4) is the No. 7 seed in its Division 1 bracket and will play at No. 2 Hudson (8-1), co-champions of the Big Rivers Conference, on Friday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m.

Wausau West (8-1), which finished in a three-way tie for the Valley Football Association championship, is the No. 4 seed in the same bracket and will be at home at Thom Field on Oct. 21 to take on one of those teams it tied with, Wisconsin Rapids (7-2).

Newman Catholic (8-0) is the No. 1 seed in its four-team bracket of the 16-team 8-man football tournament. The Cardinals will be at home against No. 4 Chippewa Falls McDonell (6-2) at a time to be announced.

Following four rounds of the playoffs in the 11-man tournament, the two remaining teams in each of the seven divisions will advance to the 2022 WIAA State Football Championships at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Nov. 17-18.

The 8-man tournament will conclude with the state championship game at South Wood County Stadium at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School on Nov. 12.

Here is a look at the Level 1 pairings:

2022 WIAA State Football Playoffs

Level 1

All games are scheduled for Friday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m., unless noted.

Division 1

No. 4 De Pere at No. 1 Bay Port

No. 5 Wisconsin Rapids at No. 4 Wausau West

No. 6 Appleton North at No. 3 Chippewa Falls

No. 7 D.C. Everest at No. 2 Hudson

No. 8 Sheboygan North at No. 1 Waunakee

No. 5 Middleton at No. 4 Milwaukee Marshall/Carmen NW/Juneau/Languages

No. 6 Fond du Lac at No. 3 Kimberly

No. 7 Brookfield East at No. 2 Neenah

No. 8 Janesville Parker at No. 1 Hartland Arrowhead

No. 5 Milwaukee Pulaski/Carmen South/Carmen SE at No. 4 Madison Memorial

No. 6 Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir at No. 3 Sussex Hamilton

No. 7 Milwaukee Marquette at No. 2 Verona

No. 8 Kenosha Indian Trail at No. 1 Muskego

No. 5 Franklin at No. 4 Racine Horlick

No. 6 Oak Creek at No. 3 Lake Geneva Badger

No. 7 Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon Tech at No. 2 Mukwonago

Division 2

No. 8 La Crosse Central at No. 1 River Falls

No. 5 Pulaski at No. 4 Marshfield

No. 6 Holmen at No. 3 West De Pere

No. 7 Menomonie at No. 2 New Richmond

No. 8 Glendale Nicolet at No. 1 Hartford

No. 5 Mequon Homestead at No. 4 Milwaukee Vincent/Destiny

No. 6 Kaukauna at No. 3 Milwaukee King

No. 7 Germantown at No. 2 Slinger

No. 8 Milton at No. 1 Kettle Moraine

No. 5 Monona Grove at No. 4 Waukesha West

No. 6 Sun Prairie West at No. 3 DeForest

No. 7 Oregon at No. 2 Sun Prairie East

No. 8 Union Grove at No. 1 Brookfield Central

No. 5 Greenfield at No. 4 Racine Park

No. 6 Burlington at No. 3 Waterford

No. 7 Milwaukee Reagan at No. 2 Westosha Central

Division 3

No. 8 Ashland at No. 1 Onalaska

No. 5 Lakeland at No. 4 Medford

No. 6 Merrill at No. 3 Rice Lake

No. 7 Shawano at No. 2 Mosinee

No. 8 Waupaca at No. 1 West Salem

No. 5 Fox Valley Lutheran at No. 4 Luxemburg-Casco

No. 6 Baraboo at No. 3 Menasha

No. 7 Green Bay Notre Dame at No. 2 Reedsburg

No. 8 Portage at No. 1 Monroe

No. 5 Plymouth at No. 4 Pewaukee

No. 6 McFarland at No. 3 West Bend East

No. 7 Stoughton at No. 2 Mount Horeb/Barneveld

No. 8 Milwuakee Washington/Fuller at No. 1 Greendale Martin Luther

No. 5 Greendale at No. 4 New Berlin West

No. 6 Wisconsin Lutheran at No. 3 Grafton

No. 7 New Berlin Eisenhower at No. 2 Port Washington

Division 4

No. 8 Altoona at No. 1 Columbus

No. 5 Baldwin-Woodville at No. 4 Adams-Friendship

No. 6 St. Croix Central at No. 3 Wisconsin Dells

No. 7 Mauston at No. 2 Ellsworth

No. 8 Winneconne at No. 1 Little Chute

No. 5 Appleton Xavier at No. 4 Wrightstown

No. 6 Denmark at No. 3 Berlin

No. 7 Oconto Falls at No. 2 Freedom

No. 8 Edgerton at No. 1 Waukesha Catholic Memorial

No. 5 Madison Edgewood at No. 4 Lakeside Lutheran

No. 6 Evansville at No. 3 Lake Mills

No. 7 Platteville at No. 2 Lodi

No. 1 Racine St. Catherine’s vs. No. 8 St. Francis at Kenosha Bradford

No. 5 Sheboygan Falls at No. 4 Campbellsport

No. 6 Kettle Moraine Lutheran at No. 3 Two River

No. 7 Kohler/Sheboygan Christian/Sheboygan Lutheran at No. 2 Kewaskum

Division 5

No. 8 Bloomer at No. 1 St. Croix Falls

No. 5 Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau at No. 4 Colby

No. 6 Durand-Arkansaw at No. 3 La Crosse Aquinas

No. 7 Stanley-Boyd at No. 2 Northwestern

No. 8 Brillion at No. 1 Southern Door

No. 5 Chilton at No. 4 Clintonville

No. 6 Kiel at No. 3 Wittenberg-Birnamwood

No. 7 Sturgeon Bay at No. 2 Kewaunee

No. 8 Omro at No. 1 Prairie du Chien

No. 5 River Valley at No. 4 Clinton

No. 6 Wautoma at No. 3 Laconia

No. 7 Watertown Luther Prep at No. 2 Brodhead/Juda

No. 8 Milwaukee Academy of Science at No. 1 Mayville

No. 5 Lake Country Lutheran at No. 4 Oostburg

No. 6 Brookfield Academy at No. 3 University School of Milwaukee

No. 7 Horicon/Hustisford at No. 2 Racine Lutheran

Division 6

No. 8 Cameron at No. 1 Grantsburg

No. 5 Crandon at No. 4 Unity

No. 6 Ladysmith at No. 3 Cadott

No. 2 Stratford vs. No. 7 Cumberland at D.C. Everest

No. 8 Manawa at No. 1 Coleman

No. 5 Howards Grove at No. 4 Cedar Grove-Belgium

No. 6 Bonduel at No. 3 Crivitz

No. 7 Weyauwega-Fremont at No. 2 Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs

No. 8 Westfield at No. 1 Marshall

No. 7 Augusta at No. 2 Mondovi

No. 6 Fall Creek at No. 3 Auburndale

No. 5 Onalaska Luther at No. 4 Markesan

No. 8 Mineral Point at No. 1 Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic

No. 5 Lancaster at No. 4 Waterloo

No. 6 Westby at No. 3 Belleville

No. 7 Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg at No. 2 Darlington

Division 7

No. 8 Stevens Point Pacelli at No. 1 Eau Claire Regis

No. 5 Boyceville at No. 4 Elmwood/Plum City

No. 6 Hurley at No. 3 Spring Valley

No. 7 Turtle Lake at No. 2 Edgar

No. 8 Iowa-Grant at No. 1 Pepin/Alma

No. 5 Blair-Taylor at No. 4 River Ridge

No. 6 Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca at No. 3 Bangor

No. 7 Cochrane-Fountain City at No. 2 Potosi/Cassville

No. 8 Deerfield at No. 1 Cashton

No. 5 New Lisbon at No. 4 Ithaca

No. 6 Pittsville at No. 3 Wisconsin Rapids Assumption

No. 7 Highland at No. 2 Black Hawk/Warren

No. 8 Hilbert at No. 1 Cambria-Friesland

No. 5 Randolph at No. 4 Johnson Creek

No. 6 Burlington Catholic Central at No. 3 Reedsville

No. 7 Oshkosh Lourdes at No. 2 Shiocton

WIAA 8-Man Football Playoffs

All Level 1 games are scheduled for Friday, Oct. 21

Bracket A

No. 4 Northwood/Solon Springs at No. 1 Siren

No. 3 Clayton at No. 2 Shell Lake

No. 4 Chippewa Falls McDonell at No. 1 Wausau Newman Catholic

No. 3 Three Lakes/Phelps at No. 2 Gilman

Bracket B

No. 4 Oakfield at No. 1 Belmont

No. 3 Port Edwards at No. 2 De Soto

No. 4 Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas

No. 3 Wabeno/Laona at No. 2 Florence