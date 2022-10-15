By Paul Lecker
For Wausau Pilot & Review
The brackets and first-round pairings for the upcoming 2022 WIAA state football playoffs were announced on Saturday morning during a live reveal show on Bally Sports Wisconsin.
Three area teams earned spots in the playoffs as D.C. Everest and Wausau West are in the Division 1 bracket, and defending 8-man champion Wausau Newman Catholic is back in the postseason again.
D.C. Everest (4-4) is the No. 7 seed in its Division 1 bracket and will play at No. 2 Hudson (8-1), co-champions of the Big Rivers Conference, on Friday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m.
Wausau West (8-1), which finished in a three-way tie for the Valley Football Association championship, is the No. 4 seed in the same bracket and will be at home at Thom Field on Oct. 21 to take on one of those teams it tied with, Wisconsin Rapids (7-2).
Newman Catholic (8-0) is the No. 1 seed in its four-team bracket of the 16-team 8-man football tournament. The Cardinals will be at home against No. 4 Chippewa Falls McDonell (6-2) at a time to be announced.
Following four rounds of the playoffs in the 11-man tournament, the two remaining teams in each of the seven divisions will advance to the 2022 WIAA State Football Championships at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Nov. 17-18.
The 8-man tournament will conclude with the state championship game at South Wood County Stadium at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School on Nov. 12.
Here is a look at the Level 1 pairings:
2022 WIAA State Football Playoffs
Level 1
All games are scheduled for Friday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m., unless noted.
Division 1
No. 4 De Pere at No. 1 Bay Port
No. 5 Wisconsin Rapids at No. 4 Wausau West
No. 6 Appleton North at No. 3 Chippewa Falls
No. 7 D.C. Everest at No. 2 Hudson
No. 8 Sheboygan North at No. 1 Waunakee
No. 5 Middleton at No. 4 Milwaukee Marshall/Carmen NW/Juneau/Languages
No. 6 Fond du Lac at No. 3 Kimberly
No. 7 Brookfield East at No. 2 Neenah
No. 8 Janesville Parker at No. 1 Hartland Arrowhead
No. 5 Milwaukee Pulaski/Carmen South/Carmen SE at No. 4 Madison Memorial
No. 6 Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir at No. 3 Sussex Hamilton
No. 7 Milwaukee Marquette at No. 2 Verona
No. 8 Kenosha Indian Trail at No. 1 Muskego
No. 5 Franklin at No. 4 Racine Horlick
No. 6 Oak Creek at No. 3 Lake Geneva Badger
No. 7 Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon Tech at No. 2 Mukwonago
Division 2
No. 8 La Crosse Central at No. 1 River Falls
No. 5 Pulaski at No. 4 Marshfield
No. 6 Holmen at No. 3 West De Pere
No. 7 Menomonie at No. 2 New Richmond
No. 8 Glendale Nicolet at No. 1 Hartford
No. 5 Mequon Homestead at No. 4 Milwaukee Vincent/Destiny
No. 6 Kaukauna at No. 3 Milwaukee King
No. 7 Germantown at No. 2 Slinger
No. 8 Milton at No. 1 Kettle Moraine
No. 5 Monona Grove at No. 4 Waukesha West
No. 6 Sun Prairie West at No. 3 DeForest
No. 7 Oregon at No. 2 Sun Prairie East
No. 8 Union Grove at No. 1 Brookfield Central
No. 5 Greenfield at No. 4 Racine Park
No. 6 Burlington at No. 3 Waterford
No. 7 Milwaukee Reagan at No. 2 Westosha Central
Division 3
No. 8 Ashland at No. 1 Onalaska
No. 5 Lakeland at No. 4 Medford
No. 6 Merrill at No. 3 Rice Lake
No. 7 Shawano at No. 2 Mosinee
No. 8 Waupaca at No. 1 West Salem
No. 5 Fox Valley Lutheran at No. 4 Luxemburg-Casco
No. 6 Baraboo at No. 3 Menasha
No. 7 Green Bay Notre Dame at No. 2 Reedsburg
No. 8 Portage at No. 1 Monroe
No. 5 Plymouth at No. 4 Pewaukee
No. 6 McFarland at No. 3 West Bend East
No. 7 Stoughton at No. 2 Mount Horeb/Barneveld
No. 8 Milwuakee Washington/Fuller at No. 1 Greendale Martin Luther
No. 5 Greendale at No. 4 New Berlin West
No. 6 Wisconsin Lutheran at No. 3 Grafton
No. 7 New Berlin Eisenhower at No. 2 Port Washington
Division 4
No. 8 Altoona at No. 1 Columbus
No. 5 Baldwin-Woodville at No. 4 Adams-Friendship
No. 6 St. Croix Central at No. 3 Wisconsin Dells
No. 7 Mauston at No. 2 Ellsworth
No. 8 Winneconne at No. 1 Little Chute
No. 5 Appleton Xavier at No. 4 Wrightstown
No. 6 Denmark at No. 3 Berlin
No. 7 Oconto Falls at No. 2 Freedom
No. 8 Edgerton at No. 1 Waukesha Catholic Memorial
No. 5 Madison Edgewood at No. 4 Lakeside Lutheran
No. 6 Evansville at No. 3 Lake Mills
No. 7 Platteville at No. 2 Lodi
No. 1 Racine St. Catherine’s vs. No. 8 St. Francis at Kenosha Bradford
No. 5 Sheboygan Falls at No. 4 Campbellsport
No. 6 Kettle Moraine Lutheran at No. 3 Two River
No. 7 Kohler/Sheboygan Christian/Sheboygan Lutheran at No. 2 Kewaskum
Division 5
No. 8 Bloomer at No. 1 St. Croix Falls
No. 5 Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau at No. 4 Colby
No. 6 Durand-Arkansaw at No. 3 La Crosse Aquinas
No. 7 Stanley-Boyd at No. 2 Northwestern
No. 8 Brillion at No. 1 Southern Door
No. 5 Chilton at No. 4 Clintonville
No. 6 Kiel at No. 3 Wittenberg-Birnamwood
No. 7 Sturgeon Bay at No. 2 Kewaunee
No. 8 Omro at No. 1 Prairie du Chien
No. 5 River Valley at No. 4 Clinton
No. 6 Wautoma at No. 3 Laconia
No. 7 Watertown Luther Prep at No. 2 Brodhead/Juda
No. 8 Milwaukee Academy of Science at No. 1 Mayville
No. 5 Lake Country Lutheran at No. 4 Oostburg
No. 6 Brookfield Academy at No. 3 University School of Milwaukee
No. 7 Horicon/Hustisford at No. 2 Racine Lutheran
Division 6
No. 8 Cameron at No. 1 Grantsburg
No. 5 Crandon at No. 4 Unity
No. 6 Ladysmith at No. 3 Cadott
No. 2 Stratford vs. No. 7 Cumberland at D.C. Everest
No. 8 Manawa at No. 1 Coleman
No. 5 Howards Grove at No. 4 Cedar Grove-Belgium
No. 6 Bonduel at No. 3 Crivitz
No. 7 Weyauwega-Fremont at No. 2 Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs
No. 8 Westfield at No. 1 Marshall
No. 7 Augusta at No. 2 Mondovi
No. 6 Fall Creek at No. 3 Auburndale
No. 5 Onalaska Luther at No. 4 Markesan
No. 8 Mineral Point at No. 1 Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic
No. 5 Lancaster at No. 4 Waterloo
No. 6 Westby at No. 3 Belleville
No. 7 Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg at No. 2 Darlington
Division 7
No. 8 Stevens Point Pacelli at No. 1 Eau Claire Regis
No. 5 Boyceville at No. 4 Elmwood/Plum City
No. 6 Hurley at No. 3 Spring Valley
No. 7 Turtle Lake at No. 2 Edgar
No. 8 Iowa-Grant at No. 1 Pepin/Alma
No. 5 Blair-Taylor at No. 4 River Ridge
No. 6 Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca at No. 3 Bangor
No. 7 Cochrane-Fountain City at No. 2 Potosi/Cassville
No. 8 Deerfield at No. 1 Cashton
No. 5 New Lisbon at No. 4 Ithaca
No. 6 Pittsville at No. 3 Wisconsin Rapids Assumption
No. 7 Highland at No. 2 Black Hawk/Warren
No. 8 Hilbert at No. 1 Cambria-Friesland
No. 5 Randolph at No. 4 Johnson Creek
No. 6 Burlington Catholic Central at No. 3 Reedsville
No. 7 Oshkosh Lourdes at No. 2 Shiocton
WIAA 8-Man Football Playoffs
All Level 1 games are scheduled for Friday, Oct. 21
Bracket A
No. 4 Northwood/Solon Springs at No. 1 Siren
No. 3 Clayton at No. 2 Shell Lake
No. 4 Chippewa Falls McDonell at No. 1 Wausau Newman Catholic
No. 3 Three Lakes/Phelps at No. 2 Gilman
Bracket B
No. 4 Oakfield at No. 1 Belmont
No. 3 Port Edwards at No. 2 De Soto
No. 4 Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas
No. 3 Wabeno/Laona at No. 2 Florence