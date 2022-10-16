Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – The D.C. Everest boys soccer team closed out its regular season with a 1-0 win over Appleton West in a nonconference contest Saturday night at D.C. Everest Middle School.

Cheryee Lor scored in the opening minute for the Evergreens for the game’s only goal.

After losing its opening game of the season. D.C. Everest has now ripped off 17 wins in a row to head into the playoffs with a 17-1 record.

Jacob Lorge had four saves in goal for D.C. Everest.

The Evergreens will host Eau Claire North in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal Tuesday at 7 p.m. at D.C. Everest Middle School.