Dear editor,

I believe it is very important that our democracy remains intact.

For that to be the reality our elected representatives need to accept the results of our elections and broadcast that information to the citizens of the country.

Ron Johnson is not doing that. I hate to say this, but Vladimir Putin comes to mind. He is a dictator. Elections in his country are not used to choose who is in charge. Vladimir Putin has sent his army into Ukraine and then started putting his citizens in jail if they called his “special military operation” a war. Mr. Putin can do that because he is a dictator.

Ron Johnson says that his opponent in the upcoming election is soft on crime. For me, I would rather live in a democracy with crime than to live in a dictatorship without crime.

Dave Groh, Saint Germain