WAUSAU – Faculty members at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point at Wausau are again sharing their expertise in a series of lectures this fall.

Hank Talks, named for Hank the Husky (campus mascot), will be offered at 7 p.m. on Oct. 18 and Nov. 15 on the stage of the James F. Veninga Theater in the UW Center for Civic Engagement on the UWSP at Wausau campus. Each presentation is 30 minutes and followed by a question-and-answer session with the faculty member.

Each event will be live streamed at https://tinyurl.com/HankTalk. The events:

Jason Siewert

· Oct. 18, “The Pessimist’s Guide to Good Mental Health”

Led by Jason Siewert, licensed psychologist, education and prevention coordinator, UWSP Counseling Center

Tim Buchholz

· Nov. 15, “Music and Maps: A Perspective Through the Eyes of a Jazz Musician and Adventure Racer”

Led by Associate Professor Tim Buchholz, music

After the live event, Hank Talks will be archived at www.uwsp.edu/wausau/hank-talks/. Talks will also air on the public access cable television channel.

To learn more about lecture and arts programming at UWSP at Wausau, contact Chad Premeau at cpremeau@uwsp.edu.