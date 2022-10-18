Wausau Pilot & Review

A Wisconsin-based sausage company that previously issued a voluntary recall earlier this month for a variety of products added another item to the list this week, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe in Rio, Wis., is issuing a voluntary Class I recall of packaged beef strips purchased on or before Oct. 17, 2022. The affected product includes:

Sweet and Spicy Beef Strips, 1-lb. vacuum-sealed packages. Product is sold by Two Creek Farms (Union Grove, Wis.) at retail stores and farmers markets, and packages carry a mark of inspection with establishment No. 293.

This is a Class I recall, which indicates a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death, according to the WDATC.

The recall was initiated based on evidence collected during a routine inspection by state inspectors. Evidence shows that the product includes major food allergens not declared on the label.

On Oct. 14, Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe issued a voluntary Class I recall of 18 other packaged food products. A list of those products can be found here.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have these products should discard them.

Consumers with questions about this recall can contact Chris Johnson, Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe, at 920-382-1166.

More information on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recall classifications is available on the USDA’s website at www.fsis.usda.gov.