WAUSAU – The Scottish women’s curling team will be in action against women curlers from Wausau, Rice Lake and Madison in late October and you’re invited to catch the action.

Curling matches will be held at 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Wausau Curling Center, 1920 Curling Way, on the city’s southeast side. The event is free.

Prior to both morning and afternoon competition, the flags of both Scotland and the United States will be piped onto the ice by bagpipers in a traditional colorful ceremony.

The Scottish team—consisting of 20 women curlers from Scotland’s Royal Caledonian Curling Club—will arrive in Wausau Oct. 26 and be hosted at a reception at the curling center.

From Oct. 17 through Nov. 11, the Scots will curl in 14 clubs as they travel as far west as Denver, Colorado, and as far east as Belfast, Maine. They are competing against teams from the U.S. host clubs, vying for the coveted Marguerite Roberts Quaich, a shallow vessel with unique handles that is a symbol of trust and friendship.

Wausau is one of three stops they will make in Wisconsin. The Scottish women’s team was last here in 1991.

“We are honored to have been selected to be one of the clubs on the tour this year,” said Wausau Curling Club president Kim Susens in a news release.

In 2026, a team of U.S. women curlers will travel to Scotland and compete against the host Scots. This alternating schedule began in 1955 when U.S. and Scottish women made a special curling tour around Scotland. By 1966, it was decided that exchange visits would occur every five years with a three-week tour, based on the good relationships between the two countries.

