The AbbyBank Foundation, Inc. recently donated $25,000 to the D.C. Everest Education Foundation for the Greenheck Turner Community Center project. The Greenheck Turner Community Center at D.C. Everest is a $35 million, 135,000-square-foot indoor artificial turf facility that accommodates a variety of user groups by having a full size field of 120 yards x 70 yards, track, jump pit, batting cages, simulators and ample viewing spaces.

Construction will begin once 100 percent funding is imminent, according to dceverestfoundation.org. Currently, $33 million has been secured.