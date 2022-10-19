Editor’s note and content warning:

This is the first in a series of guest articles from community experts on domestic abuse, in observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. This article may contact information that is emotionally difficult and/or upsetting for some readers. Readers are encouraged to care for their safety and wellbeing in ways that make sense for them and to reach out for support if needed.

To speak to an advocate who can assist you with safety and support, please call The Women’s Community 24/7/365 at 715-842-7323 or toll free at 1-888-665-1234. If you are experiencing a medical emergency, please contact your local medical provider as soon as possible.

By Ashley Peterson-Bores | The Women’s Community

Locally and across the nation, October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM). In Marathon County, many individuals and agencies are diligently working on prevention efforts around domestic violence while raising awareness in our community. One such effort is being posed by members of the Marathon County Domestic Abuse Intervention Team (MCDAIT).

This coordinated community response team consists of representatives from agencies across Marathon County who share a common goal: to support Survivors of domestic violence, to hold offenders accountable, and predict, prevent, and end domestic violence in our community.

Team members from local law enforcement agencies, the Marathon County District Attorney’s Office and Victim/Witness, Probation/Parole agents, local Forensic Nurse Examiners, Social Workers, staff from our local batterer’s intervention program, Stopping Abuse for Everyone (SAFE), Advocates from The Women’s Community, mental health therapists, and attorneys from Judicare Legal Aid, meet regularly to address our community wide response to domestic violence. We look for education opportunities, discuss innovative ways to intervene for victims of crime, brainstorm cases needing more community support, and review closed criminal cases to take a hard look at what went well and where we can improve.

This group’s commitment to its mission and to its community is essential to the work we’re all doing. We collectively understand that we are much stronger when we combine our passion, efforts, and ideas to support Survivors as they seek safety and healing, and hold offenders accountable for their choices.

As part of our mission to increase education for our community and to raise awareness around important issues, MCDAIT believes it is important to provide insight on the emerging issue of strangulation in intimate partner violence.

In our work as advocates at The Women’s Community, we regularly speak with people who may not believe that they are in an abusive relationship because their partner doesn’t hit them, because they don’t have bruises, or because they aren’t being hit on a regular basis.

Domestic violence looks like many things: emotional and verbal attacks, isolation tactics, extreme jealousy, controlling daily activities, restricting money or the ability to travel or work, and many other behaviors that may not be physical at all. However, one of the most dangerous and serious forms of physical abuse is strangulation. It’s important to remember that when we are talking about strangulation, or “choking” as many people often describe it, we are talking about the intentional and manual restriction of a person’s ability to breathe. If your partner has ever put their hand or hands on your neck, compressed your chest with their body, used a “sleeper hold” or “chokehold” on you, placed you in a headlock where you couldn’t breathe, or used an object to restrict your breathing (a sweatshirt, necklace, scarf, etc.), you likely experienced strangulation and/or suffocation.

Strangulation is one of the most lethal forms of intimate partner violence: unconsciousness can occur within seconds, and death can occur in mere minutes. It is important for members of our community to understand that being strangled by your romantic partner even once makes you 10 times more likely to be killed by that partner.

If you have been strangled by your partner, or know someone who has, you may be struggling with how to protect yourself and what to do next. At The Women’s Community, we understand that Survivors of domestic violence know their experiences best and that they are in the best positon to decide what moves, if any, will be right for them.

Our goal as advocates is to offer support and resources that encourage Survivors and empower them with information and options without judgement or pressure. Our staff is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year to help plan for your safety, offer information on restraining orders, support you through the criminal justice process, provide emotional support, help you learn more about healthy relationships, and help connect you to supports in our community. Our services are provided free of charge and are completely confidential.

If you or someone you know is experiencing strangulation or any other form of abuse, please know that you are not alone and help is available.

If you would like to hear more about MCDAIT, and learn about dynamics of domestic violence as we break down common misconceptions, we invite you to attend our Domestic Violence In Our Community: Fact and Fiction. This presentation is free and open to the public and will be held in the Community Room of the Marathon County Public Library –Wausau Branch on Tuesday, October 25th, 2022 at 5:30pm. This event will feature members of the Marathon County Domestic Abuse Intervention Team and is not sponsored by the Marathon Public Library. For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/3312847698985972

Ashley Peterson-Bores is the Justice Systems Program Coordinator for The Women’s Community and is a member and facilitator of the Marathon County Domestic Abuse Intervention Team, a coordinated community effort of local service providers to address victim safety, offender accountability, and community awareness. For more information on MCDAIT, please reach out to ashley@womenscommunity.org or call The Women’s Community at 715-842-5663.