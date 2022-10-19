By Shereen Siewert

Foot Locker will close the company’s Wausau distribution facility beginning in January, resulting in the permanent loss of 210 jobs.

The company filed a notice Tuesday with the Wisconsin Dept. of Workforce Development informing officials of the closure. The first 162 layoffs will happen by Jan. 31, with the rest following by the end of April.

All workers are non-union, company officials said, and all affected workers have been notified..

The letter was sent to comply with the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, or WARN Act and the Wisconsin Business Closing and Mass Layoff Law. In the letter, associate general counsel Sonu Ray wrote that the company has “identified opportunities to optimize our U.S. distribution network to serve our

customers nationwide more efficiently and effectively.”

“The entire facility will be closed, all employees at the facility will be affected, and this closure is expected to be permanent,” Ray’s letter reads.

Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg, who was copied on the WARN notice, said the news is understandably difficult for the community and the employees affected.

“I talked to leaders at Foot Locker yesterday and they told me they are working with employees to find other positions within the company and they are also holding job fairs if employees are seeking new opportunities,” Rosenberg said.

Foot Locker Retail, Inc. is a sportswear and footwear retailer with its headquarters in New York City and operating in 28 countries.

See the full notice below.