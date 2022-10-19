Jean White | The Great Northern Blues Society

The Great Northern Blues Society is a non-profit created to support live music and musicians. Though blues music is our chosen style, we are happy to encourage all types of music in high school and the local community. Our student scholarships are given with the hopes that continuing students will share their gifts and love of music with others.

Over the past several years the Great Northern Blues Society has donated nearly $20,000.00 to our scholarship recipients at five different area schools. Money raised from our Annual Blues Café shows, on the second Saturday in March each year, is what helps us fund these scholarships.

Thank You to all that attend our shows, and we hope to see you again on March 10-11, 2023 for our 23rd Annual Blues Café at the Rothschild Pavilion.

This year the five students receiving our scholarships have been involved with school and local music programs. It is our honor to share their names and accomplishments.

Alec Benson, Wausau East High School, plays French horn in concert band and also plays bass in jazz band. He is an accounting and finance major at UW-Eau Claire. He is planning on continuing his love of music in music groups.

Sam Zeimetz, Newman High School, has been in Concert Band, Pep Band, and Jazz Band all four years of high school. He will attend St. John’s University in Minnesota and plans to continue his study of music in college along with exercise science. He plays the trumpet. He is looking forward to his continuing education.

David Wagner, Mosinee High School, has taken 3rd Place in the statewide song writing competition of the “Wisconsin School Music Association” in the Piano Solo category. David composed a song titled ‘Almighty Light’ (A faith statement to God) David and his dad Mike have volunteered often for Great Northern Blues society events and attended meetings in support of our efforts.

Hailey Johnson, D.C. Everest High School, was involved in Central Wisconsin Theatre production of Cats in the pit orchestra. She has played guitar in her high school pit orchestra County Fair.

Hailey played French horn in the UW-Stevens Point, Wausau located concert band. She plans on a double major music performance and bachelors of science in art.

Amelia Hintz, Wausau West High School, has been actively involved in band and particularly the jazz ensemble throughout high school. Amelia will continue playing the saxophone in musical groups. She will be attending UM-Duluth.

We wish all these students the best as they continue their education and sharing their gifts of music.