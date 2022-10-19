Wausau Pilot & Review

An investigation is underway after an 80-year-old man was found dead near a shed outside his Port Edwards residence, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators responded Oct. 15 for a report of the death. An autopsy was performed Monday at UW Hospital in Madison.

Police have not said why the autopsy was performed and have not released the man’s name. Wood County Sheriff’s officials are continuing their investigation along with the Wood County Coroner’s office .

The results of the autopsy have not yet been released.