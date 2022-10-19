HATLEY – Adults can learn how to use the social media site Goodreads during a free class from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Marathon County Public Library’s Hatley Branch, 435 Curtis Ave., Hatley. Attendees will learn how to create an account and use the site to log their reading history, find books to read and interact with fellow readers. Registration is required. Call 715-446-3537 for more information or to register.



