Police are asking potential witnesses and victims to come forward after nine vehicle break-ins were reported at a Rib Mountain fitness facility.

The thefts happened between 6:30 a.m. and 6:50 a.m. Tuesday at Burn Boot Camp, 151411 Robin Lane, police said. Phones, purses and wallets were among the items taken.

Victims who have not reported a break-in are urged to contact the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department at 715-261-1200. Anyone who witnessed potentially suspicious activity near or around that time frame is also asked to come forward.

Police are asking residents and businesses in the area to review surveillance video as well. Sheriff’s officials are recommending people take extra precautions to ensure valuables are secure.

Tips to prevent vehicle break-ins

The Parker Police Department has a helpful list of tips to prevent thefts. Here’s what officials there have to say:

Lock Your Doors

A majority of car break-ins and thefts are from unlocked cars. Even if you are parked in front of your house, in your driveway or inside your garage, lock your doors. Criminals like to walk down the street and see if a car is unlocked, if it is they open the door and take whatever is visible and move on to the next target. However, if the door is locked, they are more likely to move on.

Secure Your Vehicle

Roll your car windows up all the way and engage the car alarm, but do not depend on it as the only way to deter a thief. A car thief can break into your car and be out in about 30 seconds, fast enough that an alarm doesn’t scare most of them away.

Keep Your Vehicle Tidy

Thieves like to window shop! Avoid leaving anything visible in the car. Almost any item that’s visible from the outside – even if you think it is worthless – could be seen as valuable to a thief. Your spare change, sunglasses, even an empty bag (a thief may think there is something inside the bag) could be valuable in the mind of a thief.

Conceal All Proof

Stow your electronics and accessories well out of sight, or just take it along with you. The proof alone might be enough to pique the interest of thieves, including items such as power cords, adapters, and GPS windshield suction-cup mounts. If you remove the suction cup, make sure to wipe the ring off the windshield; it’s a dead giveaway that you own a GPS.

Stash Before You Park

Get in the habit of putting items you want hidden in the trunk of your car before you arrive at your destination. Thieves will linger in busy parking lots looking for you to stash your valuable items.

Park Smart

Park in a busy, well-lit area and avoid concealment from larger vehicles, fences, or foliage. Avoid parking in isolated and poorly-lit areas.