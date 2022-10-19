Wausau Pilot & Review

With bow hunting season underway and the gun deer season coming soon, we want to remind readers to show us your trophy deer for a chance to win some terrific prizes.

We want to see photos of you with your deer, and we’ll post them on a special page – the Big Buck Brag Board – coming soon. Details on prizes are coming shortly. In the meantime send your photos to darren@wausaupilotandreview.com and include:

  • Your name
  • Age
  • City of residence
  • Where and when you shot your deer
  • Any antler information you want to provide
  • Email and phone number for internal use only, so we can notify you if you’re a winner.

Thanks to our sponsors including El Tequila Salsa for making this promotion possible. Good luck and stay safe, hunters!