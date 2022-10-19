Wausau Pilot & Review
With bow hunting season underway and the gun deer season coming soon, we want to remind readers to show us your trophy deer for a chance to win some terrific prizes.
We want to see photos of you with your deer, and we’ll post them on a special page – the Big Buck Brag Board – coming soon. Details on prizes are coming shortly. In the meantime send your photos to darren@wausaupilotandreview.com and include:
- Your name
- Age
- City of residence
- Where and when you shot your deer
- Any antler information you want to provide
- Email and phone number for internal use only, so we can notify you if you’re a winner.
Thanks to our sponsors including El Tequila Salsa for making this promotion possible. Good luck and stay safe, hunters!