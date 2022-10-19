Wausau Pilot & Review

With bow hunting season underway and the gun deer season coming soon, we want to remind readers to show us your trophy deer for a chance to win some terrific prizes.

We want to see photos of you with your deer, and we’ll post them on a special page – the Big Buck Brag Board – coming soon. Details on prizes are coming shortly. In the meantime send your photos to darren@wausaupilotandreview.com and include:

Your name

Age

City of residence

Where and when you shot your deer

Any antler information you want to provide

Email and phone number for internal use only, so we can notify you if you’re a winner.

Thanks to our sponsors including El Tequila Salsa for making this promotion possible. Good luck and stay safe, hunters!