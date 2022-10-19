Mary B. Nimz

Mary B. Nimz, age 79, of Wausau, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Primrose Retirement Community, Wausau.

She was born in Owen, WI on June 25, 1943, daughter of the late George and Beatrice (Vanden Avond) Kelley. She married Carl G. Nimz who preceded her in death on March 20, 2009.

Mary graduated from Abbotsford High School. She lived in North Ft. Myers, FL from 1997-2020, where she enjoyed golfing at the Heron Glenn Golf Course and playing Mahjong with her friends there. She loved spending time with her family at Squirrel Lake and enjoyed working in her yard. Most recently, visits from her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the greatest highlight for Mary.

Survivors include three children, Robert (Chris) Nimz of Wausau, Daniel Nimz of Wausau, and James (Erikka Olson) Nimz of CO; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; her siblings, Pat (Lois) Kelley of AZ, Nancy (Dick) Brown of FL, Pam (Al) Prestebak of Dorchester, John Kelley of AZ; brother-in-law, David (Judy) Nimz of Wausau; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Carl Nimz, brother, Mark Kelley and sister-in-law, Mary Kelley.

Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, October 24, 2022, at St. Michael Catholic Church, 611 Stark St., Wausau. Rev. Msgr. Mark Pierce will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until the time of Mass on Monday at the church.

Brainard Funeral Home – Wausau Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. You may leave messages and condolences for her family at brainardfuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family for a future memorial to be placed in the garden area at Primrose.

The funeral will be livestreamed and available for viewing at brainardfuneral.com under Mary’s obituary.

Jerry Van Cauteren

Jerry Van Cauteren, age 79 of Hatley, Wisconsin passed away Monday, October 3rd, 2022, at his home in the presence of his loving wife Anne. He was born June 13, 1943, to Nick and Florence Van Cauteren in Slinger, Wisconsin.

Jerry was a history buff and loved to read. He had his passion for antiques. Jerry enjoyed doing blacksmithing shows. The young people were so fascinated by his blacksmithing skills. Jerry let them pump the bellows to put air into the fire pot. The kids just loved it. Jerry had such a big heart with stories and love for life.

Jerry was a world backpack traveler traveling to 43 countries. His wife Anne joined him on his travels to 21 of the countries.

Jerry’s love of the outdoors was deer hunting, cutting wood, mushroom picking and gardening.

Jerry worked at Broan in Hartford, Wisconsin, Harley Davidson in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and as a Boilermaker in power plants. Jerry served in the Navy and was stationed in Japan. Jerry was a signalman in the Navy and was responsible for sending and receiving messages by flag hoist, flashing light and semaphore. He stood watch on the signal bridge.

Jerry and his wife Anne enjoyed 43 wonderful years of marriage together. He loved his motorcycling and took his wife Anne in 2003 to the 100 Year Harley Davidson Bash in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on his 2003 Heritage Springer.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Anne (Fellenz), his two sisters, Eileen and Shirley, numerous nieces and nephews, his wife Anne’s relation, and all his awesome friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents Nick and Florence, his sister Darlene, aunts and uncles and Ethan his niece Linda’s son.

At Jerry’s request, no service will be held. He just wants to be remembered for the love of life he had and gave to others.

Aaron M. Opper

Aaron M. Opper, age 75, Wausau, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 16, 2022.



He was born in Wausau on January 29, 1947, son of the late Gilbert and Betty Mae (Butzlaff) Opper. He married Louann “Annie’ Lehman on June 25, 2011, in Wausau.



Aaron worked as a truck driver for over 48 years, for many different companies. He loved spending time with family and friends at thier cottage on the lake in Kewaunee. He really enjoyed fishing – especially muskie, walleye and salmon – and had won several tournaments. Aaron also enjoyed riding motorcycle. and hunting. He also was an active member of the Wausau Elks. He always talked about Sophie and Kodie, his beloved dogs. Aaron loved telling stories and jokes and was known to be the life of the party.



Survivors include his wife, Annie Opper, Wausau. Two daughters; Lisa (Mike) Koschak, Custer, WI, Jennifer (Rich) Kirshy of Coralville, IO; Two step-children; Heidi (Ted) Menchaca, San Antonio, TX, and Chad (Amber) Clark, Birnamwood; 14 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; brothers, Peter (Maureen) Opper of AZ and Tim (Margaret) Opper of Wausau; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will be held at 5:00 P.M. on Monday, October 24, 2022, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 6205 Alderson St., Weston. Rev. Lance Hoelscher will officiate. Visitation will be from 3:00 P.M. until the time of service on Monday at the church. Helke Funeral Home, Wausau, is assisting the family with arrangements.

You may leave messages and condolences for the family at helke.com.

Thomas E. Fischer

As Thomas Eugene Fischer of Wausau, Wisconsin laid on his Aspirus hospital bed at age 83, the imaging technician completing an ultrasound on his heart said, “Tom, you have a uniquely placed heart.” The next morning at 6 am on October 15 as he lay sleeping, it suddenly and unexpectedly stopped. Which completed a lifetime devoted to a way of living and loving that touched everyone who knew him.

Tom was born on September 26, 1939 in Racine County in Caledonia, WI to Mike and Viola Fischer. He was the youngest of 7 children: Doris (Eugene) Clazmer, James (Delores), Marjory (Helmuth) Becker, Charles (Tures/Cannan), Mildred, and Robert (Judy). He began his education at St. Mary’s in Kenosha through grade 12 where he was an outstanding athlete, playing baseball and basketball, and helping lead the Knights to a berth in the 1957 State Catholic Basketball tournament. At the St. Mary’s graduation breakfast, he was named the Most Popular Student in which the award said, “He was a friend to everyone and an enemy of none.” This continued throughout his life.

After high school, he attended UW-LaCrosse from 1957-1961 where he graduated from the School of Education with a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Education and Social Studies. Here he met the love of his life, Merrillyn Tracy at a campus dance. Tom and Merrillyn dated throughout their years at college and were very active in campus ministry through the Newman Center. They were married on August 12, 1961 at St. Mary’s Czestochowa Church in Milwaukee. He began his first teaching job in Kenosha at St. Joseph’s High School from 1961-64, where he taught social studies and coached football, basketball and track. In 1964 Tom started a job at Tremper Senior High School where he taught social studies and coached football and basketball through May of 1967. After several years of work, he went back to earn a Master’s Degree in Administration at Roosevelt University of Chicago, and a Specialist’s Degree in Educational Administration from the University of Milwaukee. Then in the fall of 1967, Tom became the Head Basketball coach and Athletic Director, and later the Dean of Students at Dominican College of Racine through 1971 where the Lakers surprised many by sharing the Gateway Conference title with Lakeland in his first year. The Lakers were also selected to play in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics playoffs in his last three seasons there.

In the fall of 1971, Tom became the principal of Clintonville Senior High School and continued there for the next 14 years. During these years Clintonville had great success in developing its academic programs and athletic success. Tom treasured having his four kids attend the high school as “Truckers”, plus he and Merrillyn also enjoyed chaperoning the high school trips to Washington D.C. and New York, giving impromptu history lessons along the way. Tom attended St. Rose Church where he taught confirmation classes and became the Church Board President. During these years, Tom and Merrillyn began their hobby farm as well, where they had huge gardens, raised beef and showed horses through the Northeastern Appaloosa Horse Club circuit. Tom was very involved in his children’s athletic activities, bringing them into the gym for lessons and coaching Babe Ruth Baseball in which their team won the league championship in 1978. About this time, he was influenced by Leopold’s Sand County Almanac and MacQuarrie’s, Stories of the Old Duck Hunters, sharing with his kids his lifelong love of the outdoors. Tom and Merrillyn took their family at first to their Bayfield County Shack, which had only the basics but allowed them the opportunity to focus on teaching the best lessons on fishing bluegills, hunting grouse and spending time together as a family. Later, they spent much time at their Pickerel Lake trailer and hunting deer at his Spirit River Lodge shack. Tom was often teased that he hadn’t harvested a deer in 30 years but built the most successful stand on the property. His original stand that he shared with others was the place many relatives had their first successful hunt.

After Tom’s youngest child graduated from Clintonville, he became a principal at Wausau West High School in 1985 through 1990. Here he initiated the Advanced Placement Program for the Wausau School District, and defended West High School’s unique flex mod scheduling philosophy. In 1990 he went on to become the assistant Superintendent of Human Resources and served as Interim Superintendent for 18 months helping to bring calm to an unsettled time period around the issue of partner schools. Tom retired in 1996 stating to the newspaper that “Wausau was a good place to end my career. An absolute great place to be for education.” He was a vibrant leader, one that was kind, fair and well-respected. He tried to bring out the best in people throughout his entire career.

Devotion was a theme in Tom’s life – to his family, education, students, friends and especially to Merrillyn. To his children and their husband and wives he was their anchor, their friend and a source of wisdom and advice. Tom also truly loved his grandchildren and their spouses, and four great grandchildren, attending their activities, cheering them on and coaching them through life. Several of the grandchildren would note that anywhere we go, grampa knows someone. He taught them to take interest in others’ lives whether you knew them or not, and he also taught them to see the positive in even the bleaker moments. He was a devoted friend and neighbor, especially to the breakfast coffee group who would pitch in and help each other out in their many projects and bs sessions. Throughout their marriage he was devoted to making Merrillyn happy. For example, he loved to go to musicals with Merrillyn and turn around the next day and go fishing with her all day long. That commitment continued right to the very end when Merrillyn battled Parkinson’s disease with Lewey body dementia. In retirement you could see it with he and his brother Bob building a vineyard and making wine. He developed a passion for genealogy and wrote six books on family history that have become historical staples for many of his relatives across the nation. He loved sharing campfires with neighbors and friends, and a cribbage game with anyone who was willing to play.

You see the imaging technician was correct, Tom had a uniquely placed heart that put his faith in his Creator first, the joy of others second and himself last. He had a big laugh, a big smile, a big voice and a big heart.

Tom is survived by his siblings Marjory, Charles and Robert. His four children Mike (Elizabeth) Fischer of Wausau, Mathew (Dawn) Fischer of Plover, Tracy (Patrick) Hopkins of West DePere and Kevin (Joan) Fischer of Waunakee. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren: Benjamin (Lisa), Timothy (Cathi), Mackenzie (Mitch), Shannon (Jackson), Katherine, Andrew, Samantha, Max, Halle and Casey as well as 4 great grandchildren Arya, Logan, Leah and Eliana. Tom is preceded in death by his wife Merrillyn, his parents Mike Fischer and Viola Burr, and his siblings Doris, James, and Mildred.

The funeral will be directed by The Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home and held at St. Matthew Catholic Church of Wausau on Saturday, October 29. The officiant will be Father Robert Thorn. The visitation will begin at 9 a.m. in the Angelorum of St. Matthew followed by the service at 11:30 a.m. The service will also be live-streamed on the St. Matthew’s Website. A luncheon will be served immediately after the mass at the St. Matthew’s school cafeteria. The internment will take place immediately after the lunch at the Gates of Heaven Cemetery near Mosinee. In lieu of flowers, please consider a check to one of the following organizations Tom supported: The National Park Foundation, The Salvation Army of Wausau and The St. Joseph’s Indian School.

Mary J. Furger

Mary Jane Furger, 81, Marathon, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born April 14, 1941, in Marathon, daughter of the late Philip Knauf Sr. and Alexia (Gertschen) Knauf. At a young age, Mary Jane’s mother passed away and she was raised by her stepmother Delores (Fischer) Knauf. On April 28, 1962, she married LaVerne Furger at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Marathon.

Mary Jane graduated from Marathon High School in 1959. She was employed at Wausau Insurance on the high-risk underwriting business policies team until her retirement in 1996. She enjoyed spending time at the lake, fishing, playing cards, cooking, baking, picking berries, attending grandchildren’s events, and spending time with friends and family.

Most importantly she was a good listener, friend, mother, wife, grandmother and great grandmother.

Survivors include her husband, LaVerne Furger, Marathon, her two sons, James (Norma) Furger, Lodi, and Robert (Connie) Furger, Marathon; five grandchildren, Jenna (Ryan) Larson, New Glarus, Larissa (Cory) Reinen, Cottage Grove, Sierra Furger, Madison, Zachary (Tara) Furger, Marathon, and Kailey Furger, Wausau; two great grandchildren, Adalyn and Owen Furger, Marathon; her siblings, Philip “Butch” Knauf Jr., James (Rose) Knauf, and Tom Knauf, all of Marathon, brother-in-law Gerry Klinger, Rhinelander, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides Mary Jane’s parents and stepmother, she was preceded in death by her sister, Phyllis Klinger, and brother, Larry Knauf.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Marathon. The Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier and Deacon Brian Hilts will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Alan E. Kleinschmidt

Alan E. Kleinschmidt, 77, Athens, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022 surrounded by his family at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born August 7, 1945 in Wausau, son of the late Edlor and Verna (Bartelt) Kleinschmidt. On June 3, 1972 he married the love of his life Mary J Jirgl in Wausau. They just recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

Alan was a veteran of the United States Army in the 199th Infantry during the Vietnam War and was honored with the purple heart in 1967 for injuries sustained during his military service. He travelled with his brother Perry on the Never Forgotten Honor Flight XXV on September 12, 2016. Alan was a member of the American Legion Post No. 0469, Marathon.

In his younger years, Alan drove milk truck for this father and continued working as a truck driver for Marth Transportation Inc. in Marathon for over 40 years until his retirement.

Among his favorite pastimes, he enjoyed going out on his Gator into the woods and making firewood. He also loved travelling with his wife, Mary throughout the United States. Alan was a talented wood worker and made many beautifully crafted wood items for Mary to paint on the finishing touches.

Survivors include, his wife, Mary; daughter, Krystal (Corey) Cole, Somerset; Alan was very excited for his first grandson on the way; two siblings, Shirley (Roger) Voelz, Merrill and Perry (Jody) Kleinschmidt, Wausau; and brother-in-law Clarence Plisch, Athens.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Judy Plisch.

A celebration of Alan’s life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at The Highground, W7031 Ridge Road, Neillsville, WI 54456. Rev. Douglas Bjerke will officiate. Military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post No. 73, Neillsville.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Highground or the American Legion Post 0469, PO Box 516, Marathon, WI 54448.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Scott T. Gray

Scott Thomas Gray, 63 passed away on Oct. 14, 2022 at home peacefully in his sleep after a long battle of cancer. He was born on May 16, 1959 the son of Richard and Anna Marie “Babe” (Maciejewski) Gray. He graduated from Mosinee High School in 1977.

He married Linda Kittel his lifetime companion on Oct. 15, 1983. Together they have two children Vanessa and Eva.

He is survived by his wife Linda, his children Vanessa and Eva, his mother Anna Marie “Babe”, brother Christopher “CJ” and sister Andrea, 12 nieces and nephews and 8 great nieces and nephews, along with sister in laws, Sheila (Dennis), Cheryl (David), Lori, brother in laws Roger, Thomas , Russell, Gary (Beth).

He is preceded in death by his father Richard.

Scott worked at Wausau Metals for 28 years. After that he started a new job at Marathon cheese. He started on Jan. 28, 2010 as a machine operator and worked himself up to be a supervisor in July 2011. He celebrated his retirement on June 17, 2020 after 11 years.

He was an outdoor enthusiast who loved to hunt and fish. He enjoyed all sports but had a real soft spot for the Cubs. His great passion was the love he had for his family.

Scott was a wonder husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. He will be missed beyond words to all that knew him; he was truly one of a kind.

Services will be held at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home, 948 Grand Ave., Schofield on Monday, October 24, 2022 with Visitation from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Pastor Dennis Pegorsch.

Online condolences may be expressed at Honorone.com

Jeanette Woodward

Jeanette Woodward, 77 of Rothschild, went to be with her Lord on October 15th, 2022. She was born in Wausau on February 20th, 1945, to the late Vernon and Angeline (Lenard)Meyers.

Jeanette was the fourth youngest sibling, with 10 brothers and sisters. She grew up in Wausau and graduated from Wausau Senior High School in 1963. She married the late Gordon “Putt” Nelson in 1966 and raised 5 wonderful children. Jeanette then married her soul mate Cleo “Woody” Woodward on April 13th 1988, in White Sands, New Mexico.

Jeanette worked 20 plus years until her retirement from James River.

After retirement she enjoyed spending time her besties Norma, Lynn and Joanie at their lake home in Harshaw, on Birch Lake. She loved watching her kids and grandkids at their activities. Fishing, time around a campfire and the annual family camping trip was always so important to her. She always had a spoiled lap dog at her side. But her family was the centerpiece of her life.

She is proceeded in death by her parents; brothers Ralph, Vernon, Kenny, Jerry and sisters Mary Ellen, Dorothy and Linda; daughter in- law Kim Nelson; step son Jay Woodward; grandson Tyler Nelson

She is survived by her husband, sisters Eileen Streble (Weston), Joan Wood (Wausau) and brother Noel (Cheryl) Meyers (Florida); children Steve (Julie) Nelson of Rothschild, Stephanie (Dan) Wage of Wausau, Patrick Nelson of Rib Mountain, Paul (Amy) Nelson of Rib Mountain, Jay (Mindy) Nelson of Wausau, and Michelle (Mark) Coxen of Phoenix AZ. She had many nieces, nephews, cousins, grand children, and great grand- children.

The family would like to thank the amazing angels that watched over her on the last days of her life at the Aspirus hospital in Stevens Point. They went above and beyond to provide dedicated care and support.

A service will be held on Monday October 24th at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church on 503 Schmidt Avenue, in Rothschild with visitation at 11am until time of service at 12:30pm. A luncheon will follow the service.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Elaine F. Held

Elaine Frances Held, 83, of Elcho, Wisconsin passed away in her sleep on the morning of October 17, 2022, in her home surrounded by her loving husband.

Elaine was born on March 14, 1939, in Nashville Georgia, to Marvin and Nellie Durrance. Elaine attended primary school at Kirby- Smith School in Jacksonville, Florida, and graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in 1957.

Elaine, who was lovingly referred to as, “Dixie” lived her early years in Jacksonville, Florida. Elaine worked at the Florida Theater selling tickets, where she met the love of her life, Michael. After attending a USO Dance the rest was history, between the two of them.

In 1959, the couple wed, and remained so for 63 wonderful years. Elaine and Michael welcomed son Joseph into the world in 1960. In 1961, the young family relocated to Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, where they raised their son Joseph, and eventually had three grandchildren. After Elaine and Michael’s retirement, they bought a property in Elcho, WI, in 1994, where they built their beautiful home.

Elaine was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend. She was known for her contagious smile and endless love, and also her grandchildren’s favorite, spaghetti dinner that she made.

Elaine was preceded in death by both of her parents, Marvin and Nellie Durrance, her brothers Emory and Eugene Durrance, her sister Edith Van De Veire, and her great grandson, Clayton. She is survived by her husband, Michael Held, son Joseph Held (Mary), grandchildren, Jamie Held, Michael Held (Jeanine), Jessica Schmidt (Nick), great grandchildren, Connor, Landon, Darrin, Mason, Alayna, Kynleigh, Cameron, Kyleigh and Paizleigh, along with many relatives and friends.

The family would like to thank Aspirus Hospice Care and the Elcho community for the countless acts of selflessness they displayed.

A memorial mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church, W10524 Cole St. Elcho, WI 54428 on Saturday November 5th 2022 at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Elaine’s name to the American Cancer Society.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Tammy J. Matsche

We are sad to announce the passing of Tammy Jaeck Matsche (Onesti) of Wittenberg. She was 39. Tammy passed away surrounded by loved ones after a courageous battle with breast cancer.

Tammy was born November 14, 1982 to Robert and Darlene Jaeck and is the youngest of three children.

Tammy grew up in Hatley, WI and attended Wittenberg-Birnamwood High School where she graduated in 2001.

After high school, Tammy worked a few jobs until she found her true passion of farming. It was no surprise when she married Sidney Matsche and began working with him on his family’s farm. Tammy and Sid had one son, Rylee J. Matsche. Rylee was Tammy’s guiding force in all she did. She loved him furiously and he will miss her greatly.

After her husband passed, Tammy was lucky enough to find love again with Steve Onesti. Together they grew his family’s farm and started Onesti Farms Trucking.

Tammy and Steve also created a loving blended family consisting of Tammy’s son, Rylee and Steve’s two children, Jay and Stevie Jo. Also the latest addition, Stevie Jo’s daughter, Violet, who brought so much joy and happiness to Tammy’s life.

Besides spending time with family and friends, Tammy enjoyed being outdoors. She had a love for snowmobiling, gun deer hunting, bow hunting and bear hunting. One of her proudest moments was when she bagged her 500 pound black bear.

In addition to her first husband Sid, Tammy is preceded in death by her Grandma and Grandpa Jaeck; Grandma and Grandpa Breske; her godfather and Uncle Ralph Breske; Aunts Carol Stroik, Ruth Draeger and cousin, Josh Christainsen.

Tammy is further survived by Steve; her son, Rylee; her parents, Robert and Darlene Jaeck; her sisters, Heather (Chuck) Nikolaus and Tracy (Jesse Lawton) Jaeck; step-children, Taylor Matsche, Jay Onesti and Stevie Jo (Brad Rhen) Onesti; grandchildren, Violet and Ryan and many nieces, nephews and friends.

A Funeral Service will be held at 12 NOON on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home in Wittenberg. Rev. Jim Gates will preside. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.

Tammy’s family would like to thank Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services and Aspirus Regional Cancer Center for their compassionate care. Special thank you to all her family and friends who went above and beyond during her illness. Especially her cancer walking group, Tough Mother Truckers, who walk in her name every year to raise money and awareness to Breast Cancer.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to the Cancer Center or the Susan G. Komen Foundation in Tammy’s memory.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Joel H. Laffin

Joel Howard Laffin, age 65, passed away peacefully on October 15Th, 2022 at his home in Verona, WI., surrounded by his wife, Michelle and family members. Joel was born January 18th, 1957 to the late Elmer and Elaine Laffin in Wausau, WI. A 1974 graduate of Newman Catholic High School, Joel later enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp before being honorably discharged.

Survivors include his loving wife, Michelle, three children, Charlie (Rebecca) Ryan, Jenna Laffin (Braxton Ridler) and Jaime (Jeremy) Rooks, stepsons Dustin (Heather) Wesley and Cody Wesley. He is further survived by siblings Kathleen Laffin (Stephen Schleppegrell), Gordon (Mary) Laffin, grandchildren Jeydon, Jacob, Maccoy, Katherine, Madelyn, Savanah, Korben, Lawson, and Wyatt, nephew and niece Andrew and Erica. Joel was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Beth (Terry} Lindemann.

Joel was a soldier and proud patriot. He enjoyed Wisconsin sports teams, country music, hunting, fishing and family gatherings. He worked in construction and the oil and gas industry until an unfortunate accident left him handicapped. He never lost his zest for life, big smile or the twinkle in his eyes. Joel loved his wife and family dearly and enjoyed attending their special events.

Funeral services will be held at Cress Funeral Home, 6021 University Avenue, Madison, WI, Thursday, October 20th, 2022. Visitation at 11:00 with a service and lunch to follow.