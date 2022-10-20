Wausau Pilot & Review
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.
Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.
If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.
All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.
Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.
You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
This week’s cases involving felony charges in Marathon County Circuit Court:
Troy Olsen, 48, of Wausau. Oct. 17, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping
Todd Warnick, 47, of Mosinee. Oct. 20, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia
Stewart Miller, 30, of Rothschild. Oct. 17, 2022: Bail jumping, disorderly conduct
Sean Rector, 39 of Wausau. Initial appearance Oct. 20, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, bail jumping
Matthew Brandt, 39, of Wausau. Oct. 17, 2022: Bail jumping, possession of THC (second or greater offense), possession of drug paraphernalia
Layla Bear, 48, of Merrill. Oct. 20, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping
Lance Meidl, 48. Oct. 19, 2022: Attempted fraud against a financial institution, misappropriate ID to obtain money, misappropriate ID info to avoid penalty, forgery-uttering, bail jumping
John Dick, 40, of Wausau. Initial appearance Oct. 20, 2022: Tampering with a global positioning system tracking device
Kyle Pedersen, 18, of Wausau. Oct. 17, 2022: Retail theft between $500 and $5,000; possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine; maintain a drug trafficking place; possession of THC with intent to deliver
Jeramiah Jefferson, 34, of Wausau. Initial appearance Oct. 17, 2022: Bail jumping, hit and run
Erika Henry, 21, of Schofield. Oct. 17, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, forgery, theft, possession of drug paraphernalia
Hannah Siemers, 27, of Mosinee. Oct. 17, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of THC with intent to deliver, maintain a drug trafficking place
Des’ree Reimer, 27, of Schofield. Oct. 14, 2022: Failure to report to jail
David Flores, 32, of Wausau. Oct. 17, 2022: Take and drive a vehicle without the owner’s consent, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, theft, operating while revoked
Derek Wallace, 28, of Norrie. Oct. 17, 2022: Battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer
Chase Zahn, 24, of Merrill. Oct. 19, 2022: Misappropriate ID information to avoid penalty
Cathy Moua, 30, of Wausau. Oct. 17, 2022: Take and drive a vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia
Casey A. Pedersen, 22, of Merrill. Oct. 17, 2022: Maintain a drug trafficking place, bail jumping, child neglect
Austin Heil, 25, of Knowlton. Oct. 17, 2022: Bail jumping
Ally Heyde, 17, of Chippewa Falls. Oct. 14, 2022: Child abuse-intentionally cause harm
Annmarie Kislow, 40, of Schofield. initial appearance Oct. 19, 2022: Burglary, theft
Brian Bessette, 35, of Eland. Oct. 11, 2022: Forgery-uttering
Brock Boquist, 32, of Merrill. Oct. 20, 2022: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia
