WAUSAU – At 10 a.m. Oct. 21, Wisconsin Public Radio will present conversations with candidates for the Wisconsin 71st, 70th and 30th Assembly districts. In the 71st Assembly District, incumbent Katrina Shankland-D, Stevens Point, will face challenger Scott Soik-R, also of Stevens Point.

70th Assembly District candidate Remy Gomez-D, Tomah, and 30th Assembly District candidate Sarah Yacoub-D, Hudson, will also share their perspectives. Incumbents Nancy VanderMeer-R, Tomah, of the 70th Assembly District, and Shannon Zimmerman-R, River Falls, of the 30th Assembly District, did not respond to WPR’s invitation for an interview.

“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, and 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.